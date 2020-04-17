ISS agents return to Earth in the midst of the COVID-19 Disease

(MOSCOW) – US-Russia pilots landed in the mountains of Kazakhstan on Friday, being greeted with extra caution during Coronavirus infection.

Inspired by an International Space Station, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Andrew Morgan and Oleg Skripochka of Russia landed as scheduled at 11:16 a.m. (0516 GMT) Friday. Their Soyuz ferry landed under a white-and-white jungle 150 miles (93 km) southeast of Dzhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan.

Russian officials say they took precautionary measures to protect crews during the outbreak. The recovery team and the team of doctors deployed to help the crew of the flight simulator and the departures have been around medical research for nearly a month, including coronavirus tests.

Space crew smiles as they chat with the specialists wearing a mask. After an emergency search, the helicopter will head to Baikonur, from where Skripochka will be transported to Moscow, said Vyacheslav Rogozhnikov, a Russian medical officer who oversaw the return of the aircraft.

Morgan and Meir had to be driven from Baikonur to Kyzyl-Orda, 300 miles (190 miles), to board a flight to the United States – a strong and dedicated Kazakhstan trip.

On Thursday, the headquarters of the Russian coronavirus announced the first paralysis in Star City, which serves as the largest U.S., Russian and other international flight crews at the International Space Station. The Star City also has cosmonauts’ corporate parks and support staff.

Roscosmos director Dmitry Rogozin said Wednesday that the Russian space agency has about 30 coronavirus cases.

The ship returned to the world exactly 50 years after 13 Apollo pilots crashed into the Pacific after an oxygen tanker exploded.

Morgan completed the 272-day program in its first move to space. He has conducted seven rounds of space, four of which to improve and prolong the life of the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, which are looking for a definite dark matter in space.

Meir and Skripochka spent 205 days in space, while Meir implemented the first of the three women with her, Christina Koch, who returned from space in February.

Speaking from the get-go before the return of the world, pilots said returning to a changing world with epidemics would be a challenge. Morgan said crews have tried to keep coronavirus out of control, but added that it is very difficult to understand exactly what is happening.

“It is difficult for us to see this trend happening in the world below,” Meir said. “We can tell you that the Earth is still as amazing as always from above, so it’s hard to accept all the changes that have occurred since we two were here.”

The new crew consisting of Chris Nassin Cassidy and Russian Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner arrived at the port on April 9.

