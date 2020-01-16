Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani are the lovebirds

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzPq8uVgLe8 (/ embed)

It’s time to crown Issa Rae as the new Romcom queen, because in a few months she’ll have two entries in the genre, with The Photograph in February and a new film called The Lovebirds, coming out on April 3rd. The trailer for the latter has just been released and the internet is looking forward to an interracial couple with two colored people!

According to the IMDB: “A young couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) get involved in a bizarre (and weird) thriller. To clear their names and solve the case, they need to figure out how they and their relationship can survive the night. “

I can’t wait to see it and get all my friends to look at it. I think it’s especially great that Rae, in her mid-30s, uses her platform to create so much romantic content for us. We were a thoughtful queen.

(Image: Paramount Pictures)

Do you want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits but is not limited to personal insults someone, Hate speech and trolling.

Do you have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com