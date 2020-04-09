Issa Rae Is Still Giving You Everything She Got

Do you live alone, or do you have family or friends with you?

I was lucky enough to be separated with others, but I was still separated from my family. It’s very difficult. It was my brother’s birthday [March] 27, and [my mom] was like, ‘We have to try and get together, maybe in our car, and look at each other. muscle. ‘ And my sister was like, ‘Just stay home. ‘So then my mom was like,’ Well, I’m going to make these muffins, and I’ll put them out of your house, and we can put some light [with candles] on FaceTime on it. ‘ . ‘That’s what we did, but it was just him too. I would not even hug him when he came to the door. In fact, I was scared to death for not giving him anything.

I feel like that because my mom’s birthday is on 28. It’s weird to do a FaceTime thing.

What does it do?

He was in health care, so he was like, ‘This is a good choice, we have to stay away.’ But incorporate birthday muffins, which are so cute.

Yes. They were disgusting. [Laughter] They are very cruel. He knew that, but it was definitely worth counting.

[Laughs] Not even that separation would make it useless?

No, we are still in control.

You will also report the frustration with Trump and his “endless.” How did you deal with the media – and this administration in particular?

I mean, it’s part of my routine, like the Daily, the social media – that is always what I do in the morning, but now I just hear that convincing. I want to know everything, and with that comes the simple fact that we just can’t do enough. I do not listen to the radio talk show, because it uses a lot of nonsense, and it can only be seen as too busy for this, or prior to something that is inaccurate and ignoring people. . For me, it’s just about, how can we make sure it doesn’t work for another time? We all take care of our families and loved ones, but on a bigger scale you feel like, what can I do? Even today, I am just in tears because I can’t do anything. It’s sad though.

How do you think the economy will change after this, when things go back to normal?

If anything, we are realizing how important communication is, and there are many things you can do at home. I think that will have a positive effect on the way we improve our performance, but also on the way people are disadvantaged. I think business-wise, it is definitely forcing us to be more creative. What I hope happens is that this is going to be a time of only brilliant ideas from many hearts, because I feel like a lot of people burst on the beam. Through the trauma of this disease, I feel like complaining will cause people to create so many wonderful things. And then, I think people will enjoy home entertainment at a new level, fun at a new level, whenever that comes back. The experimenter can only go for a higher price. At least, they will be for me.

I was curious about live, radio-like Emmys. Do you think they will take a real walk?

Jesus, I hope so! They will be exposed to television in the least. They may not have as many visitors, and may not be as fun, but I think they will find ways to distribute the gifts. I do not know. Jesus, I never thought of that. In my heart, and I think of many people, [I have been thinking about] in fact, everything will go back to normal in the fall. But it is only going to get worse.

