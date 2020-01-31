Issa Rae teams up with coffee in Inglewood: business goals reflect community

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) – “My name is Ajay Relan. I’m co-owner of Hilltop Coffee and Kitchen and we’re here at our flagship store in Inglewood, California,” said Relan.

Co-owners Ajay Relan and Yonatan Hagos opened the first Hilltop cafe and kitchen on Slauson Avenue in August 2018, but last December they opened new doors in Inglewood.

“For me, being in the community, just being able to add value to the community I was born and raised in and to a community that raised me is huge for me,” said Hagos.

With the new location, Relan and Hagos have also added another partner, from Inglewood, actor, writer and producer, Issa Rae.

“Personally, I wrote everything in the cafes, so it always disappointed me that there weren’t any that belonged to blacks, that were even people of color belonging to my neighborhood,” said Rae. .

Relan and Hagos say that having Rae as a partner has contributed to their growth. Breanna Turnley, a resident of Dallas, Texas, was visiting Los Angeles for her birthday and had to add coffee to her to-do list.

“I’m actually Issa Rae on Instagram and saw that she was a partner in a cafe, so I was adding that to my list for birthday adventures,” said Turnley.

At Hilltop, it’s not just a delicious lavender Latte or a Bangin ‘Breakfast sandwich, they want it to be a space for the community, by the community, that’s why they organize community events in the shop.

“We understand what cafes mean for rapidly changing communities,” said Relan. “So for us, every design detail, every menu item or every team member we added really came from the desire to reflect the local community.”

“Companies like this are so great,” said Turnley. “It’s always nice to see people who look like you, it’s so warm and welcoming and I just like that it’s in an area that represents people like us.”

“Now, to have the Inglewood location, I’m just extremely proud, because it’s my home,” said Rae.

Hilltop Coffee and Kitchen in Inglewood is located at 170 N. La Brea Ave. Inglewood, CA 90301.

