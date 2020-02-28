issues-we-noticed-these-days:-breaking-information:-oscar-isaac-calls-himself-a-space-slut

image: Common Photographs

Someway, in the depths of the online, I missed this. How improper of me. But Oscar Isaac calling himself a “slut for space” has resurfaced this afternoon and I could not be happier for its existence.

For the duration of press for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Isaac was questioned if he’d at any time do a Star Trek. Even though most would make a joke of it or say absolutely sure, Oscar Isaac took a slightly distinct tactic to the concern.

I questioned Oscar Isaac if he’d at any time do a Star Trek project post-Star Wars. He coined the phrase “space slut.” pic.twitter.com/cMBlQbm3jZ — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 3, 2020

Now: Exact, Oscar. Similar.

Possibly it’s my yrs of throwing myself into binge-watching Trek series or watching Star Wars around and around once more, but there’s almost nothing that will make me happier than a very good outdated romp via all of space and time. You know, like looking at Physician Who on a loop for hrs on conclusion.

But Oscar Isaac, the slut for room? I’d enjoy an entire movie about it. Just putting him at the NASA place plan, earning him go anti-gravity. Make him an astronaut, place him in an alien inspired movie. I actually do not treatment, I just want Oscar Isaac (and my place-loving self) to be content and if that suggests putting Oscar Isaac in various franchises about area? I’m in this article for it. Effectively … he’s type of by now carrying out that since he is heading to be in Dune upcoming, and he was alien-adjacent in Annihilation.

The Oscar Isaac Place Cinematic Universe. Can not wait around for OISCU.

