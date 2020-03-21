Issuing concealed leave to Philly police

The Philadelphia Police Department this week stopped the issuance of covert transport permits after the permit-processing unit was closed amid concerns about the Chinese coronavirus.

The Inquirer Philadelphia reports that Philadelphia police spokesman Sekou Kinebrew stated that the department stopped issuing, because there is no fixed day for the processing unit to be reopened during a coronavirus outbreak.

Kinebrew said, “Because this whole pandemic is inherently fluid, we can’t predict how close it will be.”

In addition to stopping the issuance of covert permits, the Philadelphia Police Department is easing its policies and “delaying arrest for … crime, theft, robbery and prostitution.” However, Kinebrew made it clear that “officers would continue to arrest people carrying a firearm without permission.”

The Veruth About Guns says law enforcement officials in a handful of other parts of the state also stopped issuing covert permits.

