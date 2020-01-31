Ist Ist: Wolves – Announcement of one and new albums

Ist Ist

Ist Ist releases Wolves from their upcoming album Architecture. Nigel is listening to Louder Than War.

Manchester’s Ist Ist has been on the radar of the Louder Than War for almost four years, but this may be their moment. That breakthrough moment, after being on the eve of success. We’ve been saying it for years, because they have slowly built up a following in the city before they tour the country and even immerse a toe in mainland Europe.

Now supplemented with Mat on keyboards and synths, the band has an underlying electronic wash that supports the sound created by Adam’s experiments in the studio. After dropping early trips into your face punk in full-on, they returned to a more melodic progressive mode, as evidenced by Wolves, the first song to be released from their upcoming album Architecture, to be released on May 1.

Wolves cements the establishment in the direction and opens with Adam’s haunting voice that comes in slowly after a disturbing electronic swing. The rule ‘this can only be proof that there is no god’ was sold out last night in the Sacred Trinity Church in Salford. Brave, fitting and completely Ist Ist.

The track simply builds a ghost hook that comes to an end with a single final note. A brilliant and powerful starter of the main course. I can’t wait for the album to be released in May!

The track is accompanied by a dark and threatening, twisted Bauhausian video, disturbing and explosive.

They say:

“Three and a half minutes of progressive post-punk, it’s the perfect antithesis for the cookie cutter’s indie pop that Manchester so often calls home. Dark and sultry, a bed of creepy electronics introduces the underlying threat of the song that acts as an allegory for the current socio-political climate. Documentation of a woman’s descent into paranoia and nightmares of wolves taking her child – the animals themselves a metaphor for social services – frontman Adam HoughtonThe clear baritone is the perfect precursor to the darkness that follows. “

Architecture was released on May 1, 2020 and can be reserved via: http://www.ististmusic.com

2020 LIVE DATA

MAY

6 – NOTTINGHAM, Bodega

7 – BRISTOL, Louisiana

8 – LONDON, Camden Assembly

9 – MANCHESTER, Academy 2

13 – BIRMINGHAM, Dead Wax Social

14 – SHEFFIELD, Record Junkee

16 – GLASGOW, broadcast

Article by Nigel Carr. More writing from Nigel about Louder Than War can be found in his author’s archive. You can find Nigel on Twitter and Facebook and its own website. Photos by Nigel Carr ©

