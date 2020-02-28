[istana-negara:-no-a-single-has-vast-majority-to-be-new-pm,-occasion-leaders-to-nominate-pm-candidate]

A general check out of Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Photograph by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has not identified any MP that has the the vast majority support among the MPs to be the primary minister, Istana Negara mentioned nowadays.

“Istana Negara will speak to the leaders of political functions with reps in the Dewan Rakyat, to give an chance to them to current nominations of Dewan Rakyat members as future Key Minister,” the Comptroller of the Royal Family and House Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin claimed in a assertion currently.

Much more TO Occur