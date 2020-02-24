[istana-negara-treats-media-users-to-kfc]

Istana Negara reps mail KFC to the media at Istana Negara February 24, 2020. — Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah once all over again shown his kindness when he treated customers of the media who have been camping outside Istana Negara since this morning to get updates on the current political turmoil, to KFC foods right now.

The foods were being handed more than by His Majesty’s personal secretary Colonel (R) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim to about 50 media practitioners waiting outdoors Gate two.

Before, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah were at Istana Negara to have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Dr Mahathir currently built a surprising decision when he tendered his resignation letter as key minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman. — Bernama