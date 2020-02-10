ISU Haliburton lost for the season

AMES, Iowa – Tyrese Haliburton, second defender in Iowa, will miss the rest of the 2019-20 season after suffering a left wrist injury on Saturday night against Kansas State late in the first half.

The new injury was uncovered on Sunday after a Haliburton MRI scan.

“We are disappointed with Tyrese and his family and are focused on helping him recover,” said head coach Steve Prohm. “Tyrese is a great teammate, leader and valuable member of this program and this university in many ways. I am sure that Tyrese will face this setback with the same energy and passion that we have all come to appreciate, and that he will return from it better than ever. “

“This is a shock to me, my family, my teammates and coaches,” said Haliburton. “This season I will try to be the best possible teammate. I know my brothers will show up and I can’t wait to be there every step of the way. “

Haliburton, a finalist of the Bob Cousy Award, and Oshkosh, a native of Wisconsin, scored an average of 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and a Big 12 Best 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 22 games.