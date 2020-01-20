Isuzu and Honda announce collaboration on hydrogen-powered trucks

If a new collaboration between Isuzu and Honda turns out, we may see a hydrogen-powered version of this truck in the future.

Isuzu utility vehicle from America, Inc.

Once you start thinking about gasoline as a fuel source for cars and trucks, the possibilities are endless. This may not be an exaggeration: whether you wholeheartedly endorse biodiesel or promote the glory of the electric car – or prefer something even darker like seaweed – chances are that someone has built a vehicle around this energy source.

A new collaboration between Isuzu and Honda could lead to some breakthroughs in a completely different type of fuel: hydrogen. Jalopnik’s Max Finkel reports that Isuzu recently announced a research partnership with Honda for a number of hydrogen-powered trucks. It is an agreement that, as Finkel explains, could work to the benefit of both entities.

Isuzu went on to describe how the agreement was mutually beneficial for both companies. The truck manufacturer was looking for ways to expand the range of alternative fuels, and Honda, long a proponent of fuel cell technology, was looking for partners who could develop applications for its technology beyond niche models such as the FCX Clarity.

Jalopnik reports that Isuzu has entered into several partnerships with other automakers, including Volvo and GM. The article also points out that hydrogen cells may be better suited for truck traffic due to their speed when refueling. The Isuzu press release praises Honda’s work with fuel cell technology and gives a glimpse of where it could all go. The greener the future of the truck industry, the better.

