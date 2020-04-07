It allows DOJ to investigate China for bioweapon against coronavirus

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) joined in the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News with host Alex Marlow to discuss his proposed legislation to allow the Justice Department to investigate China for a weapon release. biological soil that reached the American soil.

Titled the “Stop COVID Act to Hold China responsible for Coronavirus Pandemic,” Gooden’s bill would amend the Foreign Sovereignty Immunity Act to allow the Justice Department to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation will also grant jurisdiction to US courts on this issue, allowing the Department of Justice to file claims against the Chinese Communist Party in America.

Gooden explained, “The bill I introduced on Friday amends the Foreign Sovereignty Immunity Act, passed in the 1970s, saying that you could not sue a foreign government (and) you could not investigate a foreign government in American courts. That says, unless the bioweapons that we can really investigate are published, the DOJ can investigate the origins of this virus and if China is responsible for bringing it in, we will take care of it. “

Gooden went on to say: “If this is an accident and China is not to blame, then maybe it was really an unpleasant event, unlikely, but it could be, because China still lied to us since of the first day about the deaths. We were not prepared for that because China did not communicate the seriousness of all of this, and even last week they admitted that the dead were not. “

“The Foreign Sovereignty Immunity Act … was passed to prevent frivolous lawsuits,” Gooden explained. “He basically said that you could not go to sue another nation in American court, and the idea was that if anyone was upset with a government of any nation, our courts would be full of ridiculous lawsuits.”

Gooden pointed to international bodies, such as the Word Health Organization and the United Nations, corrupted by authoritarian foreign states such as China.

Gooden stated, “No one is taking any international body seriously these days because they are infected and grabbed by the propaganda machines of the kind China and Russia. So they have no teeth, and what we think here is that the government from the United States should be able to go ahead with a research to find out the origins of this virus and, if the facts lead us there, hold (China) responsible. “

Gooden emphasized, “One on Earth believes that China has only had 3,500 deaths in five months, whereas in the last month we have had 10,000 deaths.”

US news media often frame Chinese state propaganda as accurate information. Gooden observed, “The fact that the left media, even the non-left media, only the media in general, only accept what China says is awesome for me, why not I know no one with a brain who really thinks China is telling the truth to these numbers.If they had been telling the truth in December, when this supposedly started, the world would have taken steps earlier.These flight bans would have been taken all over the world, not just when the president pushed them out.

Gooden recalled Joe Biden, who described the implementation of travel bans in China as “xenophobic” to President Donald Trump.

Gooden predicted that China would be held accountable for the 2020 presidential election.

“I have to believe this is going to be a topic of election and a campaign issue of the president, whoever he is, because I feel that the Americans will want to hold somebody accountable. I don’t think they will blame Donald Trump for the loss of their lives. Americans. “

