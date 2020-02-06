“It can’t be just me alone” – Cynthia Erivo as the only black actress nominated for the 2020 Oscars

Cynthia Erivo may have been nominated for the Academy Awards, but she admits this is a bittersweet feeling to her, as she is the only colored person to be nominated in the actor categories.

In an interview with Roxane Gay, the Harriet star, she said sadly about the lack of representation in Hollywood and called for more to be done.

“It’s a moment to celebrate, but it’s also a real one

Eye opener. I can’t be alone, ”she said. “There is just such a good job

That may sound fatalistic, but I would hate it when people work on it

went past and then we looked back and went: “Oh, I wish we

would give roses ”if people are not there to actually keep them.

I don’t want us to do that. “

She continued: “To be in a room and not to be able to see

other actors (of color) who are nominated so as not to be able to share this

Another black actress is sad. I would like to share this moment with you

someone else.”

Erivo won two nominations for “Best Actress” and “Best Original Title” for the Sunday event. The 33-year-old, who has already won a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award, could be the youngest actress to win all four (EGOT) awards if she’s ahead.

This is not the first time that the British-Nigerian actress

shared their feelings and responded to Hollywood’s lack of representation

Award ceremonies.

Last month, she declined an offer to run at 2020

British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) citing the above grievances.

“I think they need change. I think the pool of votes could potentially expand those who need to vote a little. I think we have to see an increasingly diverse voting pool. I think maybe that could help. I think this year will hopefully be an example of why things have to change a little bit because it just wasn’t representative of what we saw in the movie this year. So let’s hope the changes are made, yes, ”she told the Associated Press.

On whether it was difficult for her to address the invitation

Perform, she said, “Not really. No not at all. I think there is a way

Represent people with color and sing on something that was only representative

of the talent that was white in the movies just didn’t feel right.

“So I have the responsibility to represent women of color and people of color in film and television and to celebrate something like that. It didn’t feel right. Yes.”

The actress also visited her Instagram page on Monday to share Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech, expressing the lack of representation when he took home the BAFTAs lead actor award.

“Joaquin Phoenix gives you a word on institutional racism. Have a lot of respect, ”she said.