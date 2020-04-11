“It could take years to recover from the spread of coronavirus,” says Carl Frampton.

Two-time world champion Carl Frampton has warned that boxing could take “months or possibly years” to recover from coronavirus injuries.

Belfast-born fighter believes that with the current lock-in shortage, there will be two major problems – the financial statistics paid by the public and the wider health concerns about closing in on different locations.

Frampton isn’t too afraid of its future at the elite level, but its co-workers are fighting for a lower income line.

It may take some time to recover. I’ve been talking for months, and probably years, about going back to what it used to be. “In my case, most of the money and wallets I get from TV are in my position, but there are people who are fighting in non-television programs who need seats and Tickets require ticket sales.

“If people are sensitive to a lot of rallies and they can’t sell their tickets, or if people can’t want to buy them because they lost their jobs or for other reasons …

“I think we’re going to change a lot when that happens.”

Frampton, 33, also repeated a suggestion from Bob Arum, promoter of Tyson Fury, about the possibility of lower ticket prices to encourage fans to enter buildings.

“I’m glad he said a promoter,” Frampton said. The price of a British ticket is astronomical compared to the United States. This is definitely something you need to think about.

“We want people to come and watch our sports, we need the atmosphere to be in the auditorium and we have to watch good TV. If you suddenly have a fight, it all happens that if If the right price is not reasonable, how can people afford it? ”

Frampton was preparing for a World Cup qualifier against WBO super-champion Jam Jam Hiring in mid-June, but did not know when the match might return to the calendar.

“I just don’t know when that will happen,” he said. “I hope this happens before the end of the year, but I also want to be realistic. You will need at least 10 weeks of proper training camp with your coach and you will have Spanish partners.”

“People are talking about fights at the end of the summer. I don’t think that’s possible.”

