“It doesn’t wear your mask / wash your hands / stay home ‘song”

Goa’s popular popstar Remo Fernandes has brought a new single to the Koividpo epidemic while in Quarantine, pointing to the section on Goans against immigrants and discriminatory trends based on religion across the country.

According to Remo, the song, released Friday on YouTube, is styled in the line of rock bands of the Year 8 playing in the garage “using only live rock band instruments (electric, acoustic and bass guitars, and electric piano), and a drum track. That I programmed. “

“I decided not to make a song about COVID-2 about. But then this is not a ‘wear a mask / wash your hands / stay at home’ song. It is not even a song, ‘Prayer and God Will Save You’. It is a song about human psyche and behavior. Before this, during and after the epidemic, “Remo says in his introduction to the song.

The lyrics of the song criticize Kalme for ‘other’ commutations, and according to the Padma Shri award, the Chinese are currently at the top of the Indian priority list for discrimination. Here are the songs:

Before this epidemic,

We screamed bells! Immigrants!

Muslim! Christian! And Hindu!

After this epidemic

We will shout:

Ring! Immigrants!

Muslim! Christian! And Hindu!

But for now, we cannot blame any of these

Now we are kneeling down

Now we can’t even sneeze

So we transfer our hatred

To the Chinese!

Remo is considered a cultural icon in the coastal state. And apart from his pepily Bollywood songs, Remo’s songs and music have been part of many popular civil society movements in Goa in the past.

