It feels like it’s in Law & Order: SVU

I’m a reporter – and I play it on TV.

Season of Law & Order this season: SVU, TV 21’s historical production season, I have been nominated twice as “Reporter No. 2” (not sure what a guy needs to do to get his name there), a storyteller about Ian McShanethe character of Sir Toby Moore. McShane plays an entertainment executive who has similar characteristics to convicted rapists and former movie moguls.

So, how does it feel to be at Law & Order: SVU? You know the story of an elite detective squad known as a special victim unit, now it’s my story.

I have performed three times before the finals of season 21. Once in a while, twice as a reporter in two very different climates. My first line of speech was in season 16 and we were filming during the polar cycle. That’s a negative degree. The coldest days New York has seen for years. I couldn’t feel my face when I screamed, “How much are you paying for a rectal examination ?!” at Susie Essman and Marcia Cross on the street near Union Square in New York City.

The second time I was called to work as a reporter was on a wet and humid July 2019 night for the historic premiere of the 21st season. I had to yell, “Toby, did they make you watch a movie this time?” as Ian McShane did with me Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T escort him to court. SVU revisited the story in “Things We Must Lose” and brought back the original journalist from the premiere of the season’s 21 season premiere. Hey, we’re dedicated.

Originally, we were going to have a shoot on March 10, but turn around! My shooting date increased from five days to March 5. This happened before the coronavirus panic really happened and the last episode of SVU was completed before production was shut down due to a virus spread.

March 3, 3:00 pm

I arrived at the SVU stage for the right outfit. When I got to the wardrobe, my choice was waiting for me on the shelf. I saw a pair of shoes that I wore in July and a maroon T-shirt. However, since March, I will be wearing a sweater and jacket this time. I tried on a pair of green pants that made me look like I was wearing diapers – they were too big. Next up is a pair of skinny black Levi jeans that really fits! They come with brown shoes. We tried a gray sweater and a blue peacock / nylon combo that I would actually wear. Exit the gray sweater into the blue sweater. Wardrobe installed!

March 4, 9:19 am

Suddenly I have more rows! A momentary panic subsided, and I said, “Counselor Barth – have you been a victim of sexual assault?” maybe 200 times.

March 4, 9:52 pm

I got my call time and had to report near the courthouse at 9:15 am on March 5.

March 5, 8:50 am

The subway was so crowded and why did I suddenly have to pee so badly?

March 5, 9:07 am

I’m in my trailer!

March 5, 9:34 am

My wardrobe is here. In addition to the sweater and everything I choose for myself, I also provide a large amount of heat for coating, body heaters and jacket. I see my trailer has a small entrance rug.

March 5, 9:44 am

I really have to go to the bathroom.

March 5, 10:30 am

I’m in the realm of hair and makeup. What can I do later to show how good my makeup is?

March 5, 10:47 am

We are ready! Mariska Hargitay and I greet and talk about the three-year renewal of SVU that will bring the show to season 24 (This has never been heard!), And People magazine includes stories about her work with The Joyful Heart Foundation.

March 5, 11-something

We’re practicing. Here I am, Annika Pergament (Reporter No. 1), Peter Scanavino (There is Carisi), Jenna Stern (Elana Barth), the only Mariska Hargitay (Captain Olivia Benson, duh) and director Juan Campanella. There is some confusion about how we record scenes with additional dialogue (and say the confusion goes on for a long time), but we retrained the original scene. Scanavino declared that I hit my line like Marlon Brando. Readers, that’s right (no, no).

March 5, 12:26 pm

We’ve been ready for a while and somehow we’ve been two.

March 5, 12:43 pm

I find I have a stance! He was very nice and was there to arrange the catch so I could go inside to warm up a bit. I’m just happy with my statement. Is this fame?

March 5, 1:20 pm

We’re Done! I rode my trailer, which has since moved to another part of New York, dressed in my real clothes and signed some papers.

