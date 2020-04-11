“It feels like the Aliens have caught him.” One Family Struggle for Grief In the Coronavirus era

In the two weeks after the death of his father, Jacob Solomon was unable to kiss his mother. None of his great family has been able to drop the plate and feed or sit and listen and cry. Jacob’s mother had one coronavirus that killed her husband, and could not accept guests. After calling his mother with a story, James called his aunt and went upstairs and tried to comfort her sister as she stood on the porch of her New Jersey home, a few feet away from the window.

Grief is loneliness and confusion, even in difficult times. Everyone knows that it will come, but discipline because it is not possible. So when death calls, people are usually dependent on certain types of rituals and traditions that block them for past and future events, which draw them closer to the people they have while remaining in love. those who have not. People are shiva. They hold large crowds. They have a memorial service, a jazz funeral, a smoking ceremony, a revival. They do not go it alone.

But in the season we are in, even death turns out; The corpses are still in the grave. The experience of the Suleiman family shows how difficult this can be.

“We can’t put on my dad’s clothes,” Jacob, 39, said of Zoom. “He was buried in a coffin in a coffin. I hadn’t been seen so He got into the ambulance on Friday morning and we never saw him again. It felt like it had been stolen from strangers. The Jews as a whole buried their dead in one day. Stephen Solomon, 72, died Tuesday, March 24, but due to all the new rules surrounding the coronavirus, he is not buried until next Sunday. And even then it’s not a small problem.

“I don’t go back to what we have as a father to a funeral,” Jacob said. “I spoke of it as burial.” The last blessing you can give to a person, the Jewish tradition is to put the world in their grave. But coronavirus laws prevent the shovel sharing, so James and four other mourning siblings (her husband, sister and her husband and child) must bring their own, Jacob’s mouth pulled from my ass. allowing the attending Zoo whose mourners must use their hands to place soil on the coffin. They stayed together. Nobody is hugging. Everyone knows every story in James’ knowledge.

Related Articles

If burial is difficult, the end of the matter is heartbreaking. He said: “According to the custom, I would go back to my parents’ house.” “All my friends of my parents will talk to us and keep us away from remembering the good times and there will be a full Jewish diet, such as fish and lox and pies. People will comfort us.” returned home, made a sandwich, and ate alone.

These small problems do not coincide with the loss of human lives in COVID-19, but add to the stress of every community. And just as death gathers, so do those who are grieving and mourning.

Jacob’s sister was with his mother, for he was grateful. But they could not explain how his mother was doing. Some days she is on the phone. Some days she just lies flat. “We cannot know if it is depression or coronavirus,” he said. He was on a call to visit with his family, and he even performed some Jewish rituals on Zoar, which he was thankful for, but not one.

His mother and sister could not bring themselves to use any form of FaceTime. They are also afraid of the virus to pick up any food prepared from the good performers. They have been living in caves ever since Stephen died. “What this virus removes is the most important thing we have; that we can support each other, ”James said. “Hugs and touches. Thousands of years of culture dealing with death, have been stripped away. ”

James was always fighting that his father didn’t deserve this. Stephen Solomon is a strong footballer. His father died at the age of six and grew up. He had been selling newspapers at the age of 5. He was in the National Guard and had two masters degrees. He worked as a chemical engineer by day, but would spend the night at Target just to keep him busy. He was an active member of his local temple, and when one was required to take self-defense training, to protect the church from tragedy like the December 2019 massacre in the Rockland area of ​​New York, he stood up. . “Nobody else registered,” his son said. In a cruel twist, he is learning how to survive an attack by an elderly Solomon who will kill him. The teacher has it, and he doesn’t know it.

The Story of Pornography

Heroes of the Lines

The stories of the brave workers put their lives in danger to save us

James said, “We have a lot of family and a lot of adults.” He was sitting in his house in front of a small mattress that his mother had made. “I’m as close to three or four siblings as I have at first.” When he grew up, his family rarely went on vacation. But they will travel to all the great family times. “No matter what his financial situation, if there was a mitzvah or a wedding my dad was there,” Jacob said. Their last trip as a family was in January to Palm Beach to celebrate his 80th birthday.

This is what he wants his father to do. Great family event. He knows everyone will be involved. Everyone will send food. “Shiva is just mean,” he said. “It gives people something to do.” Without it, and with all the restrictions on other daily activities, there is nothing to hide the whereabouts of the person. “The practice of distorting everyday life to help you cope with this is simply not there. You just sit here,” he said. He doesn’t like watching the news because it reminds him of a bad day when nothing can be done. . “It’s like the morning of September 11 again and over a month.”

The only thing James really had for him was that he was on his way to taking care of things the way his father would. And he hopes to finally embrace his mother for another week or so, even though he’s too scared for it, and that will make his father’s death a lot worse. “I can’t imagine how hot it would be,” Jacob said.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

.