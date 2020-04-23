“It felt like my bones were breaking”: Coronavirus nurse thought she was going to die – News – The Palm Beach Post

LOUISVILLE – The day after Easter, Meghan Harpole breathed 52 times a minute.

The assistant nurse sat on the edge of the bed, slipped a pair of yoga pants and pulled the hoodie over his head. The hot shower had not helped the cough that gripped his body in such a strong tear that he threw up.

He had the coronavirus for 20 days now.

Certainly the worst was over.

Her symptoms had started on March 26th. The next day, he told the boss at the local emergency center that his weapons were so heavy that he felt exhausted.

At first he had a fever and not much else.

On days 3-11, however, there was blurring of hot fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and a cough so wild that he robbed the floor one night and asked his 13-year-old son Gentry to hit his back. He suffocated from his own phlegm.

“My body hurt so badly that it felt like my bone was broken,” he said.

Meghan, 43, vomited for three straight days and was so dry, a hospital nurse – a former colleague – came to her Louisville home to fix the IV.

He stamped a portable pulse / oxygen monitor on his finger. It dropped to 91, but never below.

Meghan nodded in FaceTime with his brother’s wife, Jackie Beckley. The couple had been best friends when Meghan was 16 years old.

Jackie thought Meghan looked lifeless, her skin gray. Meghan saw a defeat in his eyes.

Friends of nursing checked Meghan all the time. They encouraged the strength yoga practitioner to make covers so that the infection would drain to the top of their lungs so that he could stab it.

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

By day 13 – or maybe it was 16, he had been sick for as long as he couldn’t be sure – Gentry also showed signs of the virus. Low grade fever. Sore throat. Body pain.

She called her pediatrician.

It was too risky to bring him to the test. He may contaminate other children. He probably also had a virus, so he had to quarantine.

Gentry’s symptoms didn’t worsen Meghan’s way. And his own symptoms seemed to alleviate.

He had done everything he could to stay out of the hospital. She is a single mother. And since Gentry also had a virus, no one could treat him if he was lying in a hospital bed.

Meghan had signed with the State Department of Health legal documents for court-imposed quarantine.

So, friends and family added groceries to their Kroger click lists, dropped meals to the front porch and later to the end of the sidewalk. Breakfast, lunch and dinner.

They called every day. Jackie and her daughter wrote uplifting messages with sidewalk chalk outside the front door.

Meghan improved so much that she stopped checking her oxygen levels at home. He even did yoga.

But on Easter weekend, the cough returned mercilessly. And that Monday he coughed so hard he threw back.

Gentry urged him to check for oxygen. So he cut a finger on his pulse / oxygen monitor in his yoga pants and hoodie.

He couldn’t believe what he saw.

“No,” he said to himself. “87% are hypoxic.” Not enough oxygen in the body.

“Suddenly I started seeing patients I cared for and patients on the news page. They go in and intubate.

“Oh my God, here it is. I may not do that. I can be in the ventilator. I may not see my son in weeks. “

He walked into the living room and told Gentry that he had to go to the hospital – 87% was dangerous.

He knelt on the ground.

“You know I love you,” he told him. “You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. And you are the best part of your story. So I just need you to be really brave now and know in your heart that everything is going to be fine.”

He did not cry, but looked at him with a confused, wide eye.

“Mom, just promise you’ll be okay,” she heard her say.

Staying together, together: a newsletter on how to cope with a coronavirus pandemic

Register here to stay separate together together twice a week in your inboxes.

He promised to do everything he could.

Gentry caught tears in his eyes.

What he didn’t tell him was that he was worried he might die. And that if he died, he wasn’t sure someone would bring him to meet him.

He could tell that he was scared but would not let go.

They hugged and kissed goodbye and as soon as Meghan closed the door, she nodded.

“I can’t imagine I’m 13 and I think my only person can die,” he said. “I just can’t.”

He called Jackie to let him know. They had a plan if Meghan was put on a ventilator. People signed up to sit in the driveway so Gentry could see them from the front door – every day until he got home.

“I understood the limitations I had and the support I could actually give,” Jackie said. “You know, it’s weird. Normally you can hold someone’s hand. You could take them to the hospital and you could provide support.

“But you’re on the phone, talking. Or looking at each other through FaceTime. And you’re just numb. You don’t know what to think or do. You’re helpless.”

Meghan called the boss in the emergency department to announce she was coming. They were ready when he arrived.

The nurses flocked to their rooms. They added intravenous, ordered a chest x-ray and respiratory treatment, and gave him oxygen. Meghan’s levels rose.

Gentry called once every half hour. The first time he was joyful, he was still able to speak.

But he was worried about what the x-ray might look like.

“We’ve lived in this city our whole lives,” he told him. “We have a lot of people who love us. And it’s all over. I promise you.

“You have to believe that we are loved, that you will be taken care of and here people who love me will take care of me. We will get through this.”

X-ray of pneumonia in a small part of his lung.

“When people come here, they stay,” Meghan heard the doctor say. “Things can go wrong.”

Meghan got the feeling. If he stayed, no one could take care of his son. He was also positive for the virus. And he was alone.

Meghan stayed in the first aid center for five hours.

The doctor agreed to let him home, but warned him to get him back.

He went home with oxygen, respiratory treatments and antibiotics.

Meghan called Gentry about the car to let her know she was on her way home.

When he went in the door, he held her tightly.

“He’s very important,” Gentry said. “All.”

Meghan set an alarm on the phone. During the first 24 hours, he checked his oxygen level every 30 minutes.

“I was too scared not to,” he said. “I didn’t want to leave my son a motherless child.”

He didn’t want him to find him dead.

Meghan has been tested five times for the virus. Four have returned to positive.

He is waiting for the fifth result.

She has lost 16 pounds and has just started eating again. Gentry’s symptoms are gone.

In a nine-state emergency for 21 years as a nurse, Meghan never took care of herself to protect herself – until the virus.

“I’m really scared of the long-term effects,” he said. “Do I have asthma? I have difficulty breathing? I have a weak immune system? No one knows enough about the virus to know the long-term effects of what this has caused me. “

Meghan is eager to return to nursing. He comes when he is well.

He is now resting and following the doctor’s instructions. This week, he felt he had enough of a dispute with his teenage son about how many days had passed since he was in the shower and how long he had been playing on his Xbox.

In fact, Meghan feels better than she has in a month.

But he doesn’t take any chances.

Follow Kristina Goetz on Twitter: kgoetz@courierjournal.com.