It gets to the point where I want a suburban life

In recent weeks, the Irish people have been divided into two factions: the haves and the have-nots. No, nothing to do with children, vacation homes or even employment. Instead, I am talking about gardens.

How I envy my social media friends with their lush landscaped gardens or functional patio furniture, or even their little wading pools. An Instagram photo of someone enjoying the sunset in their own garden is enough to tip me over. Honestly, I could never have foreseen a scenario in which I would look at someone’s modest garden and feel a real desire (and, as an interesting hunter, I would be guilty of worrying about gardens when there is clearly bigger problems in the world). And yet we are there.

For obvious reasons, 2020 should inspire many people to reassess their family environment and assess their lifestyle. The city has always been very attractive to me, mainly because of its energetic and outgoing qualities; bars, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, friends nearby. But it’s at times like this – or perhaps at this point in life in particular – that you question the value of city life.

I asked a friend about his recent move to a suburban town, and he thought it was the best decision he had ever made

My priorities are changing right under my feet: I don’t need to be close to cool and cool stuff. The hustle and bustle of the nightlife and the energy of a young neighborhood bring me nothing. With a 14 month old child, I don’t have many opportunities to enjoy the full range of amenities on offer in the city anyway. I find myself longing for space. A garden. A sedentary neighborhood. Community. Family. The sound rhythm of the suburbs, far from vegan pizza vans, DJ concerts, white dishes and wine tastings.

I recently asked a friend – also a new relative – about his recent move to a suburban town, and he thought it was the best decision he had ever made. “Okay, there is no Bunsen here, but every time you go into town, you really appreciate it for what it is,” he explains. “You get more value from Dublin once you walk away.”

I grew up in the western suburbs of Dublin. As a child, and above all as a teenager, I was strangely embarrassed by the way this non-place was pedestrian and without incident: row after row of identical houses, in neat and orderly lines. The only way to differentiate one house from another was to choose your curtains. And everything happened behind them, giving the impression, to my young mind anyway, that nothing was happening at all.

The city had its own specific identity and atmosphere. The same is true for rural Ireland. The suburbs, on the other hand, seemed like a no-fly zone in which nothing remarkable had ever happened, and I was looking forward to leaving.

Except that when you look at it all in the rear view mirror, there was nothing like it or boring or pedestrian in the Dublin suburbs. Come to think of it, the why and the how of the field I grew up in was absolutely mesmerizing. As children, we plunged into each other’s houses: a huge, fluid and turbulent tribe. Friends would stay for dinner if there were enough Findus crispy pancakes to go around. Sometimes – and I don’t know how or why we did it – my friends and I swapped rooms for the night, so that they sleep in my house and I sleep in theirs. Maybe we imagined ourselves as characters from our own body change story. However, nobody’s parents seemed to care. Everyone felt safe and comfortable, which amounts to a childhood as ideal as one would hope.

I would rarely admit my suburban provenance in London, even to friends who came from estates

Does this kind of thing happen these days? I have not lived in the suburbs of Dublin for almost three decades. As soon as I moved to London, I was completely drunk with the feeling of generosity of everything, the number of people present and my proximity to a McDonald’s. I appreciated this claustrophobic and hemmed feeling; I felt excited by the hectic energy of the city. It’s no small irony that half the time I paid so much rent that I never had enough money to take full advantage of the city. This is a scenario that, at least in recent weeks, seems too familiar.

I rarely admitted my suburban provenance in London, even to friends who had come from estates in Norfolk, Swindon, Scunthorpe or Southend. Either way, admitting that you came from a place where nothing happened was like admitting that you hadn’t lived a life yet. The suburbs seemed to me, at least in my arrogant and adolescent mind, like the kind of place you went to when you gave up your life.

The truth is that the suburbs have made me who I am, and hopefully they will make my daughter too.

There is something in this daily rhythm of the suburbs, and its lack of frantic and frantic rhythm which definitely appeals now. Sitting outside while being neglected by your neighbors now seems like a piece of heaven; the one I didn’t even think I wanted. Sounds safe, isolated and without perfect events; now more than ever.