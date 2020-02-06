It is all pure ‘Bull # *! @ ‘

“It was all nonsense.”

And that is summarized in four words, the last one they used to call a “farmer’s epithet.” Donald Trump understands exactly how the Democrats tried to frame him, first with the Russian hoax and then with the fake Ukrainian “accusation.”

“We have been treated incredibly unfairly, and you have to understand that we first went through Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all nonsense. “

Yes, I know, it was a forbidden word, and now that the President is using it on live TV, they have fumes on MS-13, I mean MSNBC. They hold their pearls at CNN, where not so long ago democrat stenographers with press passes were able to stop citing the president as a private person employing an eight-letter word beginning with ‘s’ to describe certain third world countries.

Hypocrisy is what it is, and Trump called them all out on Thursday during his “imprisonment,” not only the corrupt talking heads, but also the democratic politicians in Congress, who are malicious.

“They are mean and mean. Vicious Adam Schiff is a vicious, terrible person. Nancy Pelosi is a terrible person. And she wanted to accuse a long time ago when she said I pray for the president. She may pray, but she pray for it the opposite. But I doubt that she prays at all. “

No, she doesn’t pray. But she does … prey.

“These are mean people!”

The mean and terrible people tried to transport him, but they did the job. And Thursday, when it was finally over, he could speak directly about this failed coup. He could put everything in a row, no blockages, not in 280 characters in a tweet, but live, on national television.

“It was bad, it was corrupt, it was dirty police,” he said. “They were speakers, liars. It was a shame. “

He used the phrase “dirty police officers” at least four times. Because that’s what they were and are.

“These are the most crooked, most unfair, dirty people I have ever seen.”

Trump thanked everyone abundantly – the congressmen, the senators, his legal team. It was a celebration complete with “Salvation to the Chief.”

It was an unprecedented moment – a president calmly, frankly describes the endemic, deep-rooted corruption of his own government, such as when he discussed the first meetings with his lawyers.

“They said all the facts are on your side and I said,” You don’t understand. That does not matter. “”

Think about it – at the end of these hoaxes, we now have a president who was almost illegally deposed by a corrupt clique of corrupt Democrats, filthy policemen, unelected bureaucrats, and painful losers, all obstructing justice, falsifying evidence, and violating campaign financing laws.

They spent years in the media, sworn themselves under oath, and also handed each other great journalistic prizes for “deeply reported” stories that they knew were only obvious total fabrications.

It was all nonsense.

Politics is not a beanbag, like Mr. Dooley once said. But in the past the losers could accept, well, lose. But then came the 2000 election, when the Gore-Lieberman ticket changed to Sore Loserman. In retrospect, however, those were the good old days in which Democrats played according to the rules of Marquis or Queensbury.

“We thought it would stop after the election,” Trump said. “But it just started with the dirty police. The FISA courts must be ashamed of themselves. “

Well, they should do that, and those judges are appointed by Chief Judge John Roberts, who refused to read questions in the process to determine the “whistleblower”, but indirectly. Again, all this is not in dispute, regardless of what the “fact checkers” can tut-tut. But what is amazing is that a president of the United States says this while he is in office, while being re-eligible.

In 1969, Lyndon Johnson told a crew from CBS News that his predecessor, JFK, and his brother, the Attorney General, “damn Murder Inc. there. run in the Caribbean ”. They were. But they were dead and LBJ was absent, and yet he begged the network to remove his comments from the interview.

Now the corruption is in the open. The Democrats paid for a ‘file’ – through multiple recesses to hide the source. They then used an Assistant Attorney General whose wife was on Hillary’s payroll to transfer the fake “file” to a crooked FBI agent who is now credibly accused of “lack of sincerity” under oath, and whose wife hundreds of thousands of dollars themselves took cash from Clinton bundlers.

“If they accuse you for nothing,” said the president, “it is not easy to like them, people. I try, but it’s not easy. “

That was what he said before the celebration when he spoke with the venerable clergymen at the National Prayer Breakfast. Back at the White House, well, you know what he said. He spoke the truth.

“It was all nonsense.”