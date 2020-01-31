It is better defined by a letter than its 5-star rating

Do you want to attack every day with the latest UGA recruitment information? That brings the Intel. Today’s play demands a chance to get to know the 5-star junior RB Will Shipley.

Will Shipley, North Carolina’s 5-star RB, is a priority for all 2021 Elite Power 5 schools.

The University of Georgia is certainly one of them.

Back coach Dell McGee was the first coach this month to see him the first day the coaches were back on the road. McGee was at his high school at 8 a.m.

He hit the other six or seven coaches that showed up that day to see Shipley. It’s typical of McGee. It commemorates his pursuit of 5-star North Carolina RB Zamir White in 2018.

Kirby Smart also visited Weddington High (Matthews, NC) on Wednesday. These elements confirm that the country’s general-purpose RB # 1 (247Sports Composite) is on the schedule for class 2021.

But these are weaknesses. The kind that drives story recruitment. However, you won’t crack a list of the top 10 things you should know about the guy who runs the Ship around his state championship program.

If you want to remember something about Shipley, it should be a letter.

Not his 4,375 grade point average. Not his 4.46 laser time in the 40 at a regional opening 10 months ago.

Not its 11.0 feet per carry. Or his 2,066 rushing yards last season. His 42 touchdowns in 2019.

It won’t be that he works harder than anyone on a two-time state title team.

What you need to know here must be a selfless letter.

“He wrote a message to one of our custodians who was cleaning up the gym and weight room area,” said Andy Capone, Weddington’s high coach. “He gave it to our sports director. He asked if he could give it to the custodian. “

Shipley didn’t even sign his name.

“He said don’t tell her it’s mine,” Capone continued. “He said,” I just wanted to thank her and let her know how much we appreciate her and what she does for us. “Well, that was during our season. When we and he plan a million things. Practice every day. Grades. All of that. All the recruiting and he took some time out of his life to help a little one to whom he wanted to be kind To write a note and didn’t even sign his name for it. “

It goes on and on. Like everyday stories about his leadership. You have plenty. Like the big piece after the big piece on his junior band.

“There are times when he only touches the ball four or five times in a game because we’re so big and he becomes the biggest cheerleader on the sidelines,” said Capone. “You can’t say that about a lot of 5-stars.”

Fam this is a baaaaaad man! State Championship MVP Jr 5⭐️ RB Will Shipley (@ willshipley2021) BALLED OUT! @BigDubFootball with the back to back championships #FridayNightsInCarolina pic.twitter.com/K8JaRai4Xv

– Friday night in Carolina (@nc_hsfb), December 15, 2019

Will Shipley: Why everyone wants to sign this guy

This first passage serves as a good first look.

“Football is a great way to teach you so many life lessons,” he said. “I started at a very young age and it teaches you teamwork and what is really valuable in life. Trust your teammate. Your team is only as strong as your weakest link. All of these lessons have made me worth playing this sport. Just because it’s so real and because I’ve been able to build so many real relationships in life. “

Shipley has increased. He is now 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

The real treat came when he got involved in a real conversation. Especially one who was not concerned with his successive North Carolina State Champion teams.

It looked beyond the 2,066 rushing yards (11.0 yards per carry) and 30 touchdowns he’d accumulated as a junior. His 34 catches for 582 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and eight other points that he added as a receiver were not taken into account.

It was amazing what you only got when you talked to Shipley.

“I just want to sit back and do something that I can be proud of, but at the same time be able to communicate with and network with the alumni systems and get a great job when the air goes out one day for all. “

Will Shipley was accompanied by a pair of lifelong Georgia fans on his trip to Texas A&M last season. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

He specializes in two levels: corporate management and engineering.

He is working on either reducing his 40-hour time or increasing his GPA. The goal? Try to get the 40 times lower than his GPA.

Don’t bet against it.

It sounds like it should land in Stanford. (The cardinal offered.) But that would be upset.

He has deep family ties to the state of North Carolina. There are dozens of Wolfpack alumni in his immediate family.

Shipley has set this number to 26. His parents are among them.

His name is also associated with Clemson and Notre Dame in the 2021 cycle. Alabama, Clemson, Duke and Notre Dame all visited this week. Everyone did it.

This is reasonable given that it was ranked No. 1 in the general-purpose industry and No. 21 in the country’s overall perspective.

This makes him the second-highest return prospect in his class, but he didn’t have time to compile a list of highly interested schools. Look for him to make his decision about the summer before his older season.

He is also on the right track to register early. Of course it is.

Shipley should visit Clemson and Duke and the Wolf Pack for his “Junior Day” trips this month. He has never been to Athens on any of the “Junior Day” weekends in January.

But in November it was clear that Georgia had a shot. That happened after Shipley had a great visit.

“I wasn’t 100 percent sure how I would like it,” Shipley said in November. “But other than that, it definitely exceeded all the expectations I had.”

The very first camp he went to as a freshman was at UGA. He also attended the Georgia Tech game last year, but didn’t get much time with the staff.

“This was my first real visit to Georgia, where I really dealt with the coaches and everything,” he said of this Texas A&M trip.

McGee started making it a priority on September 1 of his junior year. At this point the juniors could be contacted by the NCAA schools. Before this A&M visit, he wasn’t sure how he felt about Georgia. Or how the bulldogs appreciate him.

He knows it now.

“It was very insightful,” he said of the visit. “Exactly this atmosphere. The relationship I have with them so that I can see how I will create and improve them in the future. As I said, it really exceeded expectations and I absolutely loved it. “

Will Shipley visited Georgia or a dreary miserable day. He still felt that it was an incredible atmosphere and experience at Sanford Stadium that afternoon. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Where it all started with Will Shipley and UGA

“Ship” tried the Georgia program in the rain and dirt of this dreary Texas A&M game.

He was impressed by some areas where Georgia is not an easy attraction. Are you running back in Georgia? It is an obvious attraction. Especially to an RB from North Carolina.

He also noticed the size of the Georgia Offensive Linemen.

“Oh my god,” he said. “I spoke to Trainer McGee and the right tackle came and I thought of Trainer McGee. I just sat there saying “this is really crazy” and I saw some of the 2020 commitments and even the 2021 goals that sounded really interested in Georgia. These are just a few big boys in Georgia who go to Georgia and obviously can move very well. Which is really impressive. “

There were other things. Positives that did not include an elite program and state-of-the-art facilities that mattered. Shipley brought a friend and little sister with him. They are die-hard Georgia fans.

The way the Georgia staff treated his family and guests was outstanding.

“I brought some lifelong Georgia fans with me who were very happy and thankful to leave,” said Shipley. “Much of the credit goes to employees in Georgia for including them and making them feel comfortable and at home. … How nice Trainer Smart and Trainer McGee were to my family. Then my friend and his little sister. You were so nice. They introduced them to everyone. I was really impressed and impressed. “

Shipley had been friends with one of his guests since middle school. His buddy will send him a UGA promotional message from time to time. These are usually called Georgia’s “RBU” tradition.

“He was just always a big Georgia fan,” he said. “It was just that I became who I became and I could take him to a game in Georgia.”

Will Shipley definitely took a few moments to soak up the atmosphere at Sanford Stadium when he visited last season. Not just the raindrops. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation)

Will Shipley: How he feels about UGA now

The way Georgia greeted its guests is just one of the things that are still important today. Especially after the well-known “Visit Highs” every trip has subsided.

What remains now is a strong interest in the bulldogs. It was maintained through increased contact and strong messages from McGee and Smart.

“It really did,” said Shipley earlier this month. “I spoke to Trainer (Kirby) Smart and much more to Trainer Dell (McGee) than I did earlier this visit. I think it shows on both sides that we are serious. It is no longer a second joke. I definitely have felt more contact. They recruited me as much as everyone else. “

Smart congratulated Shipley and his teammates on their state title in December. McGee was in contact with Shipley on January 1 Sugar Bowl day. The junior had an aggressive research plan last fall, checking schools. He traveled to watch nine games in 2019.

What was the lasting memory of this game in Georgia?

“It was one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever been in,” he said. “The light show at the beginning of the fourth quarter was a great experience. I understand everything. Bad weather day. It rained until halftime and it was still a great atmosphere. With the weather, the offensive production was no longer as it used to be in the season. It didn’t matter to me because I know how good their running game is and how good their rewind is. “

He is aware of the Georgian tradition, but especially how well North Carolina backed in Athens.

“With Todd Gurley and Zamir White, there were many great running backs that came to Georgia from North Carolina to be very successful there,” he said. “It’s great to see that and somehow have a connection without already having one.”

Will Shipley 5’11 ”200 Weddington HS, NC is a 5 star talent and differentiator on the RB position. This young man can do anything. Super impressive personally and in the film. Rushing over 2000 yards and an average of over 17 yards as a receiver. @ Willshipley2021 4.3 GPA. National Top 25. pic.twitter.com/JmSbNrqAAS

– Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) January 25, 2020

Will Shipley: “I’m just a kid who absolutely loves math.”

The fact that he loves math and preaches boldly is another unique trait. There are many of them.

“I want to make something of myself with math and the interest in it has increased after my time in football,” he said.

Capone says Shipley never settles where he is. But he never settles for where his teammates are. When he calls his favorite game call, he shows you some more of his competitive makeup.

It is a counterpart. Under the middle. The back is offset. This line of defense stacks up on this side.

“The hike and then two people move,” he said. “You go out and step out. You go to the linebacker. It is a beautiful game because if it is well blocked and executed there is only one perfect fold and you are one on one with security. “

“If you can’t beat a safety, you probably shouldn’t be playing that position.”

It is the kind of confidence that athletes need at their level. Even those that were hand-timed to 4.34 in the 40s. He did not surpass the Pro-Shuttle exercise (4.21) at the opening, but said his trainer clocked him 3.94 and 3.94 seconds in this 5-10-5 agility test, 3.94 seconds.

When his team won the national championship title in 2018, he had a touchdown. He ran for 49 meters and added a 50-yard touchdown reception. It wasn’t good enough.

“Was just not very happy with me after the game,” he said. “My goal this year was to make the game happy with the way I play. I didn’t know how many meters I had. It was whether I gave everything or not and left everything I had on the field. This year I really feel like I did that. I was very happy with my performance and the performance of my team. “

He also played security in the state championship title. That added to his 26 transfers for 256 yards and four notches. The best for him? It was the three-hour bus ride home.

“Pump music as loud as possible,” he said. “The bus driver had to tell us to sit down because the bus was shaking too much.”

Little things like this are important to him.

The coolest day of his life so far? He will say it was the day he received his first college offer. It was offered by Duke last January. David Cutcliffe personally expanded it.

“It was probably one of the happiest days in my life,” he said. “Just knowing that I can really do that. I could really play college football. If I just think about it now, I’m scared. If I could relive a day of my life related to football, it would definitely be all. “

Will Shipley: All Purpose or Three Down RB?

Is it really a general purpose back? Capone doesn’t believe that. The tape shows that Shipley does a lot of counter and power games for a mere scatback.

The opinion here is that he’s a downback in every way. The vision is there. That’s the speed. But there is another element that he must pay attention to on his highlight band.

“He is so strong that he is very rarely overthrown by anyone when contacted,” said Capone. “His balance while he is busy with this attacker is something. He is constantly fighting for additional yards. That’s really, really good right now for the moment he’s in high school. “

Listen to this description of the best piece on his highlight volume. It came in the fourth round of the state playoffs. That opponent ended the game 13: 2. Shipley has run 82 yards.

If Capone can’t sleep at night, he looks at the tape. He will relive the play.

“We made a huge round,” said Capone. “He had to cut it because they were stretching it. The linebackers scraped really hard. He cut it. He got out again. Missed someone. Then place security firmly on the floor while staying in bounds. Then he turned on the jets and ran every 82 meters to the house. “

Shipley checks every box. The same chorus is repeated. Over and over.

“It was a vision,” said Capone. “Then someone missed it and had it cut. Then it was sheer strength and strength to lift a D-1 player to the ground, and then it was sheer speed to end him. Then the lights are on most. He’s doing it right. Probably one of the most impressive pieces I’ve ever seen. “

When he watches his film late at night, he looks at every piece.

“Holy cow,” said Capone. “I say it every time. What this kid is doing is crazy. “