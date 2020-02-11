It is better to make restaurant reservations by phone than online

Your perfect table is just a phone call away.

Much to ease the introverted and socially anxious, digital advances of modern times, it has become easier and easier to avoid human interactions. From ordering to take away to finding an appointment, apps have made it easier than ever without speaking directly to another person.

Unfortunately, it turns out that speaking to someone in many cases is still the best choice if you want to get the best results. At any rate, this apparently applies to restaurant reservations. There are a variety of apps that you can use to book a table online in many restaurants. However, Eater reports that online platforms like OpenTable and Resy don’t always show all available reservation options (or the best tables).

However, your perfect table may be just a phone call away. According to Eater, there are many advantages to picking up the phone instead of scrolling through an app when making a reservation. For one thing, you may be able to reserve a table over the phone, even though online reservations may not seem to be available, as a hostess may provide you with a table that is normally reserved for walk-ins, or agree to call you if another table is available table opens.

As Eater notes, the call to make reservations in restaurants where reservations are not made through popular online platforms also opens up a completely different category of restaurants where you may even be more likely to get a better seat than you are not competing with the hungry crowds on Resy.

While it’s not surprising that speaking to an actual person is likely to produce better results than interacting with a digital interface, speaking is difficult, and even more social people are likely to prefer the convenience of an app over the phone. Unfortunately, it turns out that the world is still rewarding those brave enough to pick up the phone.

