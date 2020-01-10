It is Clemson’s defense against the offense of LSU and Burrow

Loading...

Clemson is making its fourth appearance in the national championship in five years. The Tigers, the winners of two of their last three titles, have not lost since January 2018, giving them a winning streak of 29 games. They haven’t lost a fumble since October and General Trevor Lawrence has thrown 202 interceptions, the longest streak in program history and the longest active streak among FBS quarterbacks. Still, the Tigers are 5 1/2-point strikers at LSU, an unbeaten team since 2007 and one that makes its playoff debut.

“For the past two years playing in some games, you see how much it matters who is the favorite and I think we as a team really understand that,” Lawrence told Sports Illustrated. “It’s not necessarily that we’re going to break that, it’s just like it really doesn’t matter who’s favorite. You have to play the game.”

It may not seem like all this experience is for the Tigers defense: Last season’s three defense players, Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, were pulled in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft with cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive end Austin Bryant opted for the second and fourth rounds. However, this season’s unit is not only one of the best in the football division, it is Clemson’s best hope of winning another league.

(1: 5) for the game (11.5), No. 1 for over-defense per game (151.5 yards), No. 2 for total defense per game (264.1 yards allowed) and no. 2 for yards allowed per game (4.2). It also forced one of the five rival drivers to finish with zero or negative yards, the fourth highest mark in the FBS.

Much has been made of Clemson’s schedule this season, which is weak than previous playoff standards. But it is worth noting that the state of Ohio had the nation’s No. 1 offense before the quarter-final of last month’s Fiesta Bowl, where Clemson held the Buckeyes to 23 low points and held them scoreless for three trips inside red belt. Taking into account all of their opponents and Clemson’s performance against each other, the Tigers have the defensive performance that has been adapted to No. 1 position. 1 in the country, according to the Fremeau performance index. Fremeau also cites Clemson’s defense this year as the fourth best since 2007, behind only 2011 Alabama, 2011 LSU and 2016 Alabama.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables faces a major challenge in trying to slow down the LSU offense, starting with coach Joe Burrow, Trois Heisman winner and No. 1 contender in this year’s NFL Draft.

Burrow led the nation in completion rate (83%), big hits (32 throws judged difficult by Pro Football Focus and high value) and passer-by-pocket score (156.7). The PFF’s rating for flying in a tight window – those in which the receiver has little separation from a defender – was seven points higher than the next best last year (87.3 out of 100).

Clemson has pushed his opponents to over 43 percent of their falls, but Burrow stands high in the pocket when pressed, completing 74% of his passes for 1,556 yards and 19 touchdowns, both better on FBS, with just two interceptions, per data from Sports Info Solutions.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

Clemson will need to rely on forcing mistakes while limiting his own. Clemson has led the nation in turnovers (19%) and has had only one turnover since Oct. 19 – a follow-up that dropped backup quarterback Chase Brice to a 52-3 demolition of Wake Forest. Clemson has generated a margin of over 14 in the last seven games and has not had a negative margin in a game since playing North Carolina in September. Forcing LSU into a turnover would give Clemson extra assets for infringement, enjoying the scoring opportunities of the most powerful offense in college ranks (48.9 points per game).

The key to Clemson will be his defensive leader, Isaiah Simmons. This year’s winner of the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker has been used in a variety of situations. He was the strong external fighter of the team (“SAM”), a spy who complains about the scandal and has also fallen behind on cover as security. Simmons rewarded Clemson’s faith by producing 97 total fights (14 for losses), 14 quarterback pressures, six sacks, six pass defenses and three interceptions. Pro Football Focus described him as the most versatile player in football.

“They use it the right way, I mean it’s built for all parts of the race, it’s long, athletic and fast and it’s upset,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Wednesday. “You don’t know where he is, it’s not like playing him as a key player or on the field. They play him in the middle of the game, they rush him and I think they use his skills very well.

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

Subscribe now