It is currently stable for the US Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington DC on March 19, 2019. – Reuters picture

WASHINGTON, January 26 – The Federal Reserve is overwhelmingly expected to start in 2020 and end in 2019 by leaving interest rates where they are.

As they prepare to hold their first political meeting of the year next week, central bankers are sending out clear signals that they see as a sweet spot in monetary policy.

The frayed nerves on both sides of the Pacific have eased in his China trade war since President Donald Trump’s armistice last month, and trade relationships within North America have also broken up with the signing of a new continental pact.

In the meantime, employers are still hiring, workers are still spending, unemployment is still low, and inflation is still low.

In short, US growth appears to be cooling off towards a long-term trend of around two percent, and late summer 2019 recession fears seem far away.

Both the economy and politics are “in a good place,” as Fed Fed number two Richard Clarida said in a speech earlier this month.

After three rate cuts in 2019, Fed policy makers have made it clear that they will not move again unless the situation worsens significantly and unexpectedly.

“They have had a winning lap in the past few months and I expect they will continue to do so,” economist Joel Naroff told AFP.

The futures markets have passed this expectation on to the bank. As of Friday, they forecast that the Fed will not start cutting interest rates again until September at the earliest.

But can the Fed really hold its breath until then?

Fed chairman Jerome Powell announced in December that the central bank would be keeping an eye on “global developments,” a veiled indication of China’s slowdown and the Brexit saga.

The International Monetary Fund has lowered its growth forecasts for the world and the United States again this month.

The same? Lower? “Really?”

Trump remains a wild card as always. He has made the Fed a scapegoat for economic performance and shows no signs of easing as he needs a solid economy to increase his chances of re-election in November.

In an interview with CNBC this week, the president accused the central bank of raising key rates for 2017 and 2018. Without this, GDP growth would have been almost four percent.

The forecasts for 2020 now assume growth of around two percent, which is slower than in the previous year, which was slower than 2018.

And on closer inspection there are always worrying signs in the details.

The slump in American production continues without an end in sight – despite Trump’s promise to revitalize the industry. Consumer spending fell towards the end of 2019, and with it workers’ wages, while hiring in 2019 was the slowest in eight years.

“We believe there is yet another rate cut, and we believe it will happen in the middle of this year,” Kathy Bostjancic, chief financial economist at Oxford Economics, told AFP.

“To achieve a soft Fed landing, we believe that a further political combination in the form of further key rate cuts is needed.”

While Trump has buried the hatchet with Beijing for the time being, tariffs remain for two thirds of the products traded between the economic powers.

And with an election in nine months, he apparently is turning his attention to the EU and is particularly threatening with car tariffs, in addition to punitive tariffs of $ 7.5 billion for products from the European Union and more taxes on French goods in two separate trade battles ,

“There is still a lot of uncertainty that will weigh on corporate investment,” said Bostjancic.

“The risks were reduced, but not completely eliminated.”

However, Naroff said interest rates are already so low that the Fed is effectively locked in.

The Federal Funds Rate, the Fed’s primary instrument for maximizing employment and stabilizing inflation, is now between 1.5 and 1.75 percent.

Any lower and the Fed will leave the economy with little leeway in the event of a shock, Naroff said.

“I’m looking at them doing nothing this year. Absolutely nothing.” – AFP