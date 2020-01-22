“It is embarrassing to be here” – Gutted Rio Ferdinand agrees with the fans who leave early when he plays after Burnley’s defeat at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand broke Manchester United’s recruitment policy after their 2-0 loss to Burnley on Wednesday night.

The legend of Old Trafford, who won six league titles in the club, seemed to be a combination of anger and excitement when she spoke immediately after the full-time whistle.

Rio Ferdinand did not hide his feelings at the end of the game

United’s unfortunate performance allowed Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez to score important goals. The fans left an almost empty stadium early to end the game.

The home fans who stayed have whistled the final whistle.

BT expert Ferdinand watched the scene and said, “They said £ 600m was spent on the troop. On what? I don’t see it out there.

“I don’t see the money, the recruitment, what was bought? There is nothing to suggest that this will be something that lays the foundation for the future.

“I’m sitting up here, to be honest, I’m ashamed. It’s embarrassing to be here, not just because of the team’s performance, but I don’t see what’s next.

“I don’t see a £ 600m team out there! What was bought ?!”

“I’m sitting up here and ashamed!” 😩

“I don’t see a way, I don’t see a target on a wall and say we will get there and so we will get there.” I just don’t see it.

“Set this result aside, I’m talking about recruiting and actually building a team, the basics that are now being created for that team to continue to exist and challenge at some point.”

“Not immediately, we are realistic that we will build this squad in a few years.”

“But money has been spent, bad or bad, in the past seven years. What can you show here?” I don’t see what’s there.

“You can’t defend that. These young children who are now in schools across the country will not wear Man United shirts.

Solskjaer’s job could be under threat

“You won’t come here and support Man United based on what you see out there. It just won’t happen.

“The fans go out after 84 minutes, that’s an embarrassment. The people at the top have to see and see it and actually make changes.

“Make a plan that people can actually sit and go there. I can see where we’re going now.”

“I do not see it.”