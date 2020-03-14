It is expected that karanavirus will cost the industry $ 20 billion

According to the data, the current pandemic coronavirus can cost the industry $ 20 billion (16.3 billion pounds).

Earlier, as reported by Hollywood figures expect that this outbreak will cost the area about 5 billion pounds (4.1 billion pounds).

However, losses have exceeded $ 7 billion (5.7 billion pounds) after the production of a number of major call has been suspended, and several high-profile releases postponed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Among the completed films that will come out later, – “Quiet location II” and the last performance of Daniel Craig as James Bond, do not have time to die. The latter is now hits theaters in November 2020, and the continuation of horror John Krasinski and Emily Blunt atrial and still will not be assigned a new release date.

Emily Blunt in the first figure, which will be released from the “Quiet place: II part.” Credit: Getty Images

The costs of both films that linger, estimated at $ 30 million (24.4 million pounds) for “Quiet location II” and $ 50 million (40.7 million pounds) for the film “The Bond”.

With countries such as Italy, blocking and a ban on mass gatherings in the US states, cash also taking a hit. About 70 thousand cinemas closed only in China.

Earlier today (March 14), it was confirmed that production on Stranger Things 4, Jurassic Park: Dominion and The Batman will be suspended after the global pandemic. List of films and TV series that have suffered COVID-19 flash, can be found here.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks became the first well-known celebrity, tested for the virus. The actor confirmed on their channels in social media, they and Rita Wilson, it was confirmed that they were infected by a coronavirus, being in Australia for pre-production epivisa Bavisa Luhrmann Elvis Presley. Star is now in isolation.