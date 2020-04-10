It is here that Thanos fails to repel Mjolnir from Captain America during the last war

Avengers: The Endgame will be completed one year on April 26th. Marvel fans witnessed many unforgettable events in this २०१’s worldwide blockbuster movie. After 4 movies, we finally saw that all the Avengers had to come together to fight a huge villain in Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

Killing Thanos was not an easy task for the superhero. Avengers: In Infinity War, Crazy Titan managed to erase half the world’s population, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and many more. In Avengers: Endgame, when they all return, there’s a big fight between Thanos and his army and all the superheroes.

Avengers: Endgame Trivia # 1 :: Here’s how Thanos fails to pull Mjolnir from Captain America during the final battle.

During the last battle in Endgame, we saw many jaw-dropping moments. One was Chris Evans’ Captain America’s Thor’s (played by Chris Hemsworth) Mjolnir. Our Avengers: Endgame Trivia # 1 for today is about the special scene in this movie.

When Captain America wakes up Majolnir and attacks Thoros when he tries to kill Thor, we see how angry he is. Thanos then attacks Captain America but he grabs Steve Rogers on his wrist instead of holding Meltzer in his arms. Because the insane Titan Mjolnir is not worth raising, he has no choice but to hold Krist Evans’ character in his pulse.

This proves how cautious the filmmakers were even during the war, and especially! The scene when Cap Lift Thor’s hammer received a huge response from the audience at the cinema halls when the film was completed last year.

That’s our Avengers trivia for today. Koimoi shares with you all the other interesting scoops from the movie daily.

