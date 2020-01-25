It is likely that the Rapper will host the reboot of Punk’d

Punk’d is back and has a brand new host.

MTV Studios and its short-form content platform, Quibi, announced the relaunch of the farce show on Friday. Grammy winner Chance the Rapper will be his new host, following in the footsteps of original host Ashton Kutcher. But this is not Chance’s first hosting gig. recently filled in for James Corden at The Late Late Show in December.

In a press release, Chance said the original series is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises.

“I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat at Quibi this time.”

The singer also made his own announcement on his Twitter account.

Original Punk’d ran from 2003 to 2007 on MTV, with a return of episodes from 2012 to 2015. The hidden camera show focuses on playing freshmen at celebrities and putting them in over-the-top situations . The reboot consists of 20 episodes, each lasting 10 minutes or less, and the list of celebrities that will appear will be released later.

In addition to Punk’d, programming on Quibi includes Singled Out, a show dated by actress Keke Palmer and comedian Joel Kim Booster, and the Biggest Little Cook-Off, a cooking competition hosted by actress Andy Samberg.

The Quibi-short for “quick tweaks” was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, former president of Walt Disney Studios and co-founder of DreamWorks Animation. The Subscription Streaming Service will create content written and unencrypted in “bite-size” forms tailor-made for your phone.

Punk’d premieres for Quibi launch day, April 6. Watch the restart announcement below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R5kzoCjh1XA [/ embed]