“It is not a race, it is a movement of the people:” Waterloo under RAGBRAI stops

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – The overnight stops for RAGBRAI were officially announced on Saturday evening.

According to a study by the University of Iowa, RAGBRAI is one of the state’s largest tourism events, generating an estimated $ 3 million in overnight stays per day.

This is the 48th year for the ride and the organizers said during the watch party that they are expecting the biggest year yet.

The municipalities (in order) in which stops take place this year are: Le Mars, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa, Clinton.

“RAGBRAI is a great tradition in Iowa and we look forward to welcoming you back to Waterloo. This annual trip provides Waterloo with an excellent opportunity to showcase our progress since the last event in 2010,” said Travis Hall, Executive Director by Experience Waterloo We look forward to supporting our community as we all strive to make Waterloo a great experience for riders from across the state, nation and world. “

RAGBRAI takes place from July 19th to 25th. Registration is possible until April 1st. Drivers who only want to drive one day can register by June 1st.

Cities in transit and meeting points will be announced in March.