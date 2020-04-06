It is not in God’s hands: Why Tabligh Jamaat’s actions are inexplicable | Opinion – analysis

“Jahiliat‘It is the only appropriate word to explain the irrefutable actions of Tabligh Jamaat leaders and their followers, who have become one of the major initiators of Covid-19 cases spread across India. Ignorance is a much milder term for this South Asian organization that has spread its tentacles to several countries around the world. Not only in India but also in Pakistan, the organization has withdrawn some of its power after about 2.5 light Tablighists gathered at their headquarters in Raiwind, near Lahore on March 11. ijtema it was finally canceled the next day, saving everyone back, but not without the expected doom in terms of the spread of the disease.

Bangladesh is also facing similar issues with the organization, but fortunately for this reason, it was held there in January this year. Tabligh holds the second largest gathering of Muslims after the Hajj in Tongi, Bangladesh every year. But in the center of Islam, Saudi Arabia, is still banned, as rulers there will find it inconvenient to engage and control their ulema, who are based in South Asia. Saudi muftists state that this is related to Sufism and ask the faithful to remain loyal to their form of Puritan Islam by adhering to the Ahle Hadith school, which is easy to cope with when the ruling family wishes to issue a fatwa.

The Tabligh Movement, an offshoot of the Deobandi Islamic School, was formed in 1927 in Mewat, Haryana, and required Islamic responses to the challenges of the personal and collective life of Muslims under British imperialism. He rejected both theories of either mimicking Western ideas or assimilating Islamic and Western concepts, propagated by several Muslim scholars, including Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. The Tablig founders then believed that their religion was threatened by Western ideas and values ​​on the one hand and Hindu revivalist movements like Ary Samaj on the other.

Unlike Hizb-ut-Teher and the Muslim Brotherhood, Tabligh remains an apolitical and non-sectarian organization, thus avoiding the suppression of cautious autocratic rulers in the Muslim world. Tabligh largely remains a booming organization that calls (drowns) people to Islam, and also preaches a “true and Puritan” form of religion among believers. Her followers continue to proselytize and cheer in various mosques and Muslim sites. In India, this did not attract the attention of security agencies as it was not played in the hands of the Pakistani security apparatus for sponsoring ‘jihad’ against India or supporting its narrative of the position of Muslims in India.

But this should not be a reason for allowing such organizations to preach obscurantist thoughts among people regardless of the religion to which they belong. At the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, a population without a scientific disposition can create an unprecedented crisis for the authorities and put a strain on any country’s health infrastructure. Moreover, a developing country like India.

The fact remains that the gods of all religions close their doors to believers. The Vatican has issued a decree calling on priests around the world to observe Easter (April 12) without gathering. He writes: “in countries afflicted with disease and in which the gatherings and movement of people are restricted, bishops and priests may celebrate the rites of the Holy Week without the presence of people and in a convenient place …”

Hajj, Saudi Arabia’s largest Muslim gathering could be jeopardized, as authorities there have asked believers to postpone plans to visit Mecca in late July. It is a rare occurrence with the latter being more than 200 years long. Mecca and Medina, which are visited by pilgrims from the two cities, were closed a month ago, and the Saudis closed their borders to foreigners and restricted movements in the Kingdom.

The story is no different for Hindu shrines. Among the shrines that attract large crowds that are closed are the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu, the Tirupati Temple, the Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati and the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Maharashtra.

So there is no point in looking up to the sky for some miracle to happen. If that happens, it will be in laboratories around the world, where scientists burn midnight oil to save people’s lives, regardless of the religion they belong to.

Like Tabligh, anyone who preaches that everything is in God’s hands will do so in a harmful way to their community and humanity in general. These thoughts can wreak havoc within their communities and those who live in the surrounding areas. A population that understands the pitfalls of breach of restrictions would be of benefit to any government in dealing with this unprecedented pandemic. Regular meetings of those who are primarily in the fight against the disease are a better way to keep people up to date and keep them informed for better compliance. This will limit the space for the preachers of all religions to deceive the people.

(Avinash Mohananey ran Jammu and Kashmir tables and operational tables in the Intelligence Bureau. He also worked in Pakistan and retired as DGP Sikkim)

