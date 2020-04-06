“It is perfectly possible that Cuomo replaced Biden” as a candidate dem

At the Sunday Cats Roundtable on New York’s AM 970 Radio, political commentator and former Bill Clinton counselor Dick Morris participated in the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination to run for President Donald Trump.

Morris said that although former Vice President Joe Biden “thinks he has the stitched candidacy”, he could see a “writing move” for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), whom he praises has done so. “very well” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Biden thinks he has the stitched candidacy, but I’m not so sure,” Morris told host John Catsimatidis. “Cuomo has coped well with his daily newspaper, and the dramatic touch of him and his brother on the air attracted huge sympathy to the vast audience. It is perfectly possible that Cuomo replaced Biden as Biden currently has about 1,200 delegates, but you need 1,900 to win the nomination. And most states have postponed their primaries. “

He continued, “And New York, with more than 200 delegates, has postponed its primary to June 23, the last in the country. I don’t think it’s a coincidence. I think Cuomo may have postponed it to increase his chances. And you could have a Cuomo writing move. You could literally have him say, not set up a committee or campaign, just sitting there in Albany doing his job. … and I could win. And he could win enough delegates to win the nomination. “

Morris also said that if a poll was conducted between New York’s governor and Biden, Cuomo would win, so he said that Trump should be prepared.

“Cuomo would be a rival of great magnitude than Biden’s,” he said.

