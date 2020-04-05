It is predicted that the US will suffer a coronavirus peak on April 16 and 2,614 deaths in one day

The United States is expected to reach the coronavirus peak in 11 days. (Photo: AP / covid19.healthdata.org)

According to forecasts, the coronavirus crisis in the United States will reach its peak on April 16, with deaths of 2,614 people in one day.

Researchers at the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics have published a bleak new mapping outbreak model to kill 100,000 Americans by August 4. Previous White House predictions put coronavirus fatalities in the US between 100,000 and 240,000.

The new model shows that the current epicenter of the country, New York, will reach its peak coronavirus in just five days – when 855 deaths are expected in this state in 24 hours.

On April 9, the day before New York, which is to be the deadliest day in connection with the explosion, it is expected that the state will need 76,000 hospital beds. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly reminded the country that the state has less than 55,000 beds.

According to forecasts, at least 16,000 New Yorkers will die from Covid-19.

The coronavirus peak in the United States is expected in 11 days. (Photo: covid19.healthdata.org)

New York is expected to suffer at least 16,000 deaths from coronavirus. (Photo: covid19.healthdata.org)

It is expected that in Michigan, April 11, there will be 173 deaths at the predicted summit (photo: covid19.healthdata.org)

The model takes into account all states in the country and predicts that some areas will also face their peaks early, including Michigan, which is projected to record 173 Covid-19 deaths at the April 11 summit. Since Sunday afternoon, 540 people have died of the virus in Michigan, which, according to experts, may become a new flashpoint for the crisis.

Florida is expected to be another new hotspot, although the model shows delayed spread of the state and the peak on May 4, with 175 deaths within 24 hours. To date, at least 218 floridians have died of coronavirus.

Predictions for Illinois are particularly worrying, as the state is expected to suffer 3,386 deaths by August 4, and the peak will occur in 15 days when around 109 people will die of Covid-19. Stan reported 243 total coronavirus deaths on Sunday.

Health officials also raised red flags about the crisis in New Orleans, Louisiana, where coronavirus patients die twice as fast as a resident in New York. On Saturday, the state reported a jump to over 470 total deaths.

Because the charts present a grim picture of the days ahead for Americans, Donald Trump and his administration are also warning the country of an impending situation.

Illinois is another state that is to be a potential hot spot in the US. Experts say it will reach its peak in 15 days. (Photo: covid19.healthdata.org)

Coronavirus sufferers die at an alarming rate per capita in Louisiana, which is expected to reach its peak in five days (photo: covid19.healthdata.org)

In an interview with Meet the Press on Saturday, American surgeon General Jerome Adams said: “The next week will be our moment at Pearl Harbor. This will be our moment from September 11. It will be the most difficult moment for many Americans in their lives. “

The raw message comes when the country has more than 328,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 9,365 deaths.