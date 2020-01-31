It is real: The fully electric Hummer truck from GMC is coming

The new Hummer EV will be quiet, clean and … probably still too big.

GMC

Lobster was a symbol of American excess in the late 90s and early 2000s. General Motors’ war machine dealer, which had become a grocer, was too big, too loud and too dirty. It was always doomed to fail.

Today, after months of speculation, GM has confirmed that they are bringing lobsters back from the dead … as a fully electric GMC truck. The new lobster will be quiet, clean, and probably far too big.

It’s the first time the company has officially confirmed the news, so instead of telling many details, it is booking a 30-second commercial for the Super Bowl (in the second quarter if you want to schedule your bathroom breaks) and has released a few tempting specifications.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bOf_Bx99WY (/ embed)

According to GMC, the Hummer EV has an estimated 1,000 horsepower (11,500 lb.-ft.). Torque and a time from 0 to 60 mph of three seconds. Of course, the other electric truck most people will compare this to is the Tesla Cybertruck that was unveiled this fall. Unfortunately, Elon Musk’s company hasn’t estimated the performance or torque of its model, but there are several ways to compare them.

First, the time from 0 to 60 MPH for the first-class three-engine all-wheel drive Cybertruck is less than 2.9 seconds. We therefore call them the same. As far as delivery is concerned, both are aiming for availability in autumn 2021. So it looks like GM is quickly chasing the electric lobster so Tesla doesn’t defeat them in the trucking department. Oh, and perhaps the most exciting selling point for American buyers (especially those who will see the Super Bowl)? The GMC Hummer is built right here in the United States at General Motors’ assembly plant in Detroit-Hamtramck.

We won’t get a full unveiling of the truck until May 20th. Until then and until the big game spot, you can register for email updates and watch these teaser videos here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gCcs2UxkYvM (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jyswrY4Eqk4 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2DUYhsbsSs (/ embed)

