Photo: HBO

Here’s what happens in the television world on Monday, January 13th. All times are Eastern European.

First choice

The new Pope (HBO, 9 p.m., series premiere): Rejoice, loyal. The long-awaited sequel to Paolo Sorrentino’s beautiful, amazingly addictive, limited series The Young Pope is here. The new Pope starts where the young Pope left off – Pius XIII. (Judas’ law) is in a coma, and Cardinal Voiello (Silvio Orlando) feels pressured to occupy the papal throne. Step into the “charming and sophisticated temperate English aristocrat”, Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich), who is ready to arouse shit.

Resident papal enthusiast Eric Thurm will trace one episode per week that starts tonight and ends in March. For those of you who live in the UK and have access to Sky Atlantic, the first two episodes aired last Friday, and two new episodes premiered every Friday through February 8th. Don’t spoil it for the rest of us.

Regular reporting

The bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.): I think Hannah B. is back? Let’s see where that leads.