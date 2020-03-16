It is time for a national “stop”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Monday called on the United States to take more drastic measures to address the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, including a national “detention” that would exclude only “absolutely essential” work and stipend for affected workers. to help them. to pay their bills as the pandemic continues to unfold worldwide.

“The time has come to take extraordinary steps to combat the Chinese coronavirus. What seems extreme today will seem obvious tomorrow,” said Cotton, a skeptic heard from the house’s relief package on Monday.

Cotton advanced its proposal with reference to Italy, which is now facing a healthcare crisis after an explosion of coronavirus cases in the country. The crisis has led to an overflow of rationing hospitals for the care of elderly and sick patients.

The U.S. senator believes that the United States can “effectively reduce U.S. health risk and economic hardship” if drastic action is taken now. This includes issuing cash stops to affected workers and a national “shutdown” that will end all “essential activities”.

“Call it the way you want it – a stop, quarantine, curfew, anything. But only the absolutely essential jobs – food, drugstores, transportation of supplies, healthcare, electricity, water, sanitation, etc. – should continue. Everyone else should stay home, “says Cotton.

“Shutting down all essential government agencies and services. At federal, state and local levels, officials working to stop the spread of the virus and mitigate its economic damage (and other essential services such as food assistance and care). VA) they have to keep working, “he continues.” No one should. “

The military must prepare to support the defense of civilian authorities, especially in hospitals, nursing homes, etc., and do whatever it takes to increase our ability to treat patients. Our military plans are exactly that kind of contingency. Our doctors and nurses may need it. As Dr. Anthony Fauci said yesterday, “we will be grateful that we have overreacted” if we stop the spread of the virus, preserve hospital capacity and save lives.

Two weeks ago, Italians drank wine and coffee in bars and restaurants with joy. Today, older Italians are denied hospital care and the latest rites are given because their health system is collapsing.

The Arkansas Republican has publicly expressed doubts about the House’s relief package, saying he “does not go far enough” and “does not go fast enough.”

He told Fox & Friends on Monday:

Me and many of the other senators we talked to over the weekend are concerned that we may not be enough to get cash into the hands of quickly affected workers and families, so this week we will focus on how to do just that.

“We are concerned that the bill that establishes a new and complicated system that is based on companies that give paid sick leave and that after obtaining a refundable tax credit will not move fast enough and can pressure these companies to leave. workers, “he continued.

“We don’t want to see layoffs, we want to see people at home, if they have a reason to be home, supported immediately,” he added, emphasizing that this is an “emergency measure that should only last for a few. weeks if we all take the necessary steps. “

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang (D) and Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) are among those who support some form of universal basic income (UBI) as a means of addressing the economic ramifications of coronavirus pandemic.