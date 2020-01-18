The House released a package of new Parnas documents this evening. I worked through them at home. The most interesting for me are copies of exchanges between Robert Hyde – the landscaper from Connecticut – and a man not identified in Belgium, or at least text messages from a cell number of the Belgian country code.

Many of these reports from Hyde to Parnas, allegedly on the place and actions of Yovanovitch, appeared to originate from this type in Belgium. In many cases, Hyde apparently copied and pasted what the guy in Belgium said to him. It was all very difficult to understand, both logically and in terms of what was even contained in the documents published by the Chamber. Has a picture from a text swap or a screen shot from a text swap been transmitted in a separate text swap? In any case, NBC has just published a report which clarifies many things. It is very bizarre and very dark. I just recommend reading the NBC report.

The bottom line seems to be that Hyde had bonded with a guy named Anthony de Caluwe either at Mar-a-Lago or at the D.C. Trump Hotel. De Caluwe appears to be another Trump superfan, although it is not clear to me whether he is truly American. In any case, when he was first contacted by NBC News, he basically denied having worked with Hyde in any way. This was quickly undermined by the new documents released this evening. At this point, de Caluwe has stopped responding to queries from NBC. They were then contacted by another pro-Trump YouTube personality named Karyn Turk, who said that she now represents Caluwe to the media. Turk is also a relative of Roger Stone and, last week, she was sentenced to one month in federal prison and under house arrest for theft of social security checks. Presumably, she has not yet appeared in prison to serve her sentence.