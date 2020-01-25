It looks like Channing Tatum is no longer a single man

An Instagram kiss and inflatable unicorn horns show that Channing Tatum and Jessie J are getting back together.

Tatum posted a picture of himself on Friday night when the “Bang Bang” singer kissed his chin. They both wear unicorn ears and horns.

It’s the first picture of Jessie J on the “Magic Mike” actor’s Instagram since her birthday in March. The couple had given a short notice at the end of last year when the relationship started in 2018.

The singer told The Times newspaper in June that there were difficulties in applying pressure in the early days of their relationship. They were photographed before the relationship even started.

“It took us time to get to know each other,” she said. “We just had our first vacation together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I say.”

They came together after Tatum broke up with actress Jenna Dewan, with whom he has a daughter named Everly. They announced their separation in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage.

