It looks like London could get a brand new skyscraper almost as big as The Shard

The controversial Tulip skyscraper could bloom in the city after all.

The team behind the Foster and Partners tower designed 305.3 m tall filed an appeal. This comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan rejected the plan for the project that would dominate the city skyline.

If he wins the call, he could be the second tallest in the capital – just one meter less than the Shard in Southwark. It would also rise above One Canada Square in Canary Wharf, which is currently the second tallest tower in London. And it would overtake One Undershaft as the tallest tower in Square Mile.

It had already been approved by the City of London Corporation, which said the building would add to its vision of Square Mile as a “vibrant” place to visit.

Last May, the mayor criticized the building and said that its height, design and appearance “would not contribute to the highest quality of design” required for a high-rise building in the area.

The 1,000-foot tower project includes a roof garden with a bird’s-eye view of London and beyond, and an education center. There are no offices planned in the development near the pickle.

The Tulip would include an observation platform 300 meters away, an aerial bar, a restaurant with a 360-degree view of the city, air bridges, internal glass slides and gondola rides on the facade of the building.

The planning application also includes a two-story pavilion next to the skyscraper, with a roof garden accessible to the public.

However, the appeal was welcomed by the city of London.

The tulip will have an observation platform with rotating pods, a restaurant and a sky bar

A spokesperson for the company said: its “planning and transportation committee carefully considered this request in detail before approving it in principle last year. We believe that the Tulip would play an important role in achieving a vision of Square Mile as a dynamic world-class destination 24/7 and that this building would send a strong message that London remains open to everyone. We can confirm that the applicant submitted a planning call to the mayor of London management to refuse approval last year. “

The dates for the appeal planning hearing have not yet been announced.

