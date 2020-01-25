“It plays to our greatest fears”: Coronavirus misinformation fueled by social media

People collapsing in the streets of Wuhan, coverups of unreported deaths and travelers ‘escaping’ from quarantine in China at risk of spreading the corona virus.

If you’ve followed the social media outbreak, you’ve seen some or more of these claims.

But the truth is that they have not been verified at all – and in most cases downright untrue.

Social media have completely changed the way information about a disease outbreak travels around the world and experts say it’s no better.

“If there is a lack of information and there is fear, there will be rumors to fill that gap,” said Alfred Hermida, professor and director of the journalism program at the University of British Columbia.

“The reason people share this is because they are trying to understand what a really complicated situation is and also something that may be disturbing. The danger is that it gets out of hand because fear then takes over.”

Chinese passengers come on board trains before the annual Spring Festival at a train station in Beijing, China, on Thursday. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images)

Hermida began to follow the speed at which information about the corona virus has been shared on Twitter since reporting of the outbreak began late last month.

What he discovered was that until Tuesday, the day the first American case was reported, when the number of tweets peaked, there was little traffic around hashtags related to the corona virus.

Hermida’s data showed about 25,000 tweets in the US on Monday, followed by more than 80,000 Tuesday, nearly 200,000 Wednesday, more than 350,000 Thursday, and nearly half a million on Friday only.

“Anxiety is a very powerful motivator here,” he said. “It is very easy to arm and for most people it is very difficult to find out whether something you see on social media is true or not.

“It plays to our greatest fears.”

“Please put him in quarantine”

An incident occurred Thursday morning, with the story of a traveler who reportedly “escaped” Wuhan and was on his way to Toronto. The traveler was marked on Twitter as Toronto Pearson International Airport as someone who should be quarantined.

“This guy who escaped from Wuhan yesterday will have arrived from Guangzhou today,” wrote a Twitter user. “Put him in quarantine.”

The official account for the airport responded publicly by adding legitimacy to the claim and raising important privacy issues. The information was reportedly also shared with border officials.

“Thank you for letting us know !!” read the answer. “We will share this information with Canada Immigration.”

For professor of sociology at the University of York, Fuyuki Kurasawa, the tweet from an official source such as the airport was disturbing.

“I have not seen anything like this and it seems to me to be a violation of the privacy of that traveler, his fundamental human rights and his right to qualify for fair treatment upon arrival at the Canadian border,” he said.

“I don’t know if the person responsible for the Twitter account at Pearson Airport was aware of the possible violation of that person’s human rights or civil liberties, but it certainly seems to be a very problematic matter.”

Fuyuki Kurasawa says that social media can increase people’s fear during an outbreak and reduce their ability to filter inaccurate information (Fuyuki Kurasawa)

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said it is not uncommon for the airport to receive information that needs to be assessed to maintain passenger and employee safety.

“The information was widely shared on social media and blog platforms before it was sent to our account,” said Robin Smith about the tweet.

“The safety of passengers and employees is our top priority and a response has been made to maintain transparency among the citizens concerned.”

The reactions of other Twitter users were indeed disturbing.

“For God’s sake, keep him away from us !!!!” wrote a Twitter user.

“We have to quarantine everyone on that flight !!” another wrote.

But in the midst of the panic there was a clear lack of understanding of the nature of this corona virus and the measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

For example, it is not known how quickly this corona virus spreads from person to person, or whether it happens at a high rate.

Symptoms may also not be present in the first instance and, if this person had indeed left Wuhan, they would probably have done so before quarantining the city or after an extensive exit screening at the airport there.

Fear of driving wrong information online

Other bizarre claims include that China’s 5G wireless network could spread the disease or that nicotine could cure it.

“Everything related to health is the challenge online that it is so emotional,” says Ramona Pringle, director of the Creative Innovation Studio at Ryerson University.

“It speaks to our primal instincts about survival that people panic, people have an emotional response to it.”

Officials remind people to get coronavirus information from credible sources after large amounts of misinformation about the disease have been spread on social media. 02:09

Pringle said a pattern of misinformation that goes viral is that the verified and accurate information never gets the same traction online.

“It doesn’t have the stuff that people want to share it with. It doesn’t have that shock and strong emotion,” she said.

“Maybe people eventually see it, but when they see it, they don’t share it. Unfortunately they don’t spread it.”

False alarm in the Philippines

An example of this was a tweet that was very involved on Monday.

“WHY NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT THE #CORONAVIRUS AND HOW IT HAS SEXED 4 LIVES”, wrote a Twitter user.

“AND THERE IS THIS CHINESE CHILD IN CEBU WHO HAS THE VIRUS AND HOW THE VIRUS IS BETWEEN PEOPLE.”

Cebu, a province in the Philippines, has not had a single case of the disease so far.

Hours later, the same user clarified that the disease may not be the same as the coronavirus outbreak in China, but the tweet has only been retweeted five times.

Concern about variety profiling

Kurasawa, at York University in Toronto, says that social media can increase the fear people have during an outbreak and reduce their ability to filter inaccurate information.

This can lead to a kind of ‘vigilance’, where people share personal information online, such as in the case of the tweet the airport has responded to, or confront them in the real world.

“So you can quickly imagine that as a result, people from specific ethnic or racial groups will be tackled as potential carriers of a particular coronavirus in this case,” he said. “And that is very worrying.”

Kurasawa said he lived in Toronto during the 2003 SARS epidemic and saw this kind of racial profiling firsthand.

“I was with a friend of mine who was Korean-Canadian and she happened to have a cold. She was coughing and we were on the subway,” he said.

“And we literally had people jump out of their seats, get mad at her because they were in the subway, say something, and then jump right out of the subway as soon as it came to the next stop.”

Chinese tourists wear masks in the Ginza shopping area in Tokyo on January 24. There is fear that racist behavior will occur as the virus spreads. (Getty Images)

Former prime ministers Paul Martin and Jean Chrétien ate publicly in restaurants in Chinatown in Toronto during the height of the SARS epidemic to keep Canadians away from this kind of thinking.

This irrational fear and racist behavior is not recent, but Kurasawa said it could easily happen again with the current outbreak.

“The debate will be whether the message of ‘let’s remember the lessons of SARS’ will win the message of fear and panic, where people justify racist behavior because of their concerns about their own health,” he said.

“That is the concern that I think many people have.”