It really is Dumb As Hell That The AFL Is Basically Beginning Tonight & I Cannot Wait around

There are two extremely loud, very essential sides of me that have been waging a war in my mind for the previous 16 several hours or so. One particular that realises and accepts the importance of restricting social motion as a great deal as attainable so as to flatten the coronavirus curve and steer us all out of the present-day distress as safely as possible. The other that dreams, really poorly, to see large meaty adult males bumping meat.

Following a protracted deliberation time period, the AFL introduced past evening that the 2020 men’s period will commence tonight, as scheduled, with Richmond having on Carlton at an usually vacant MCG.

That will kickstart what the AFL is calling a 17-spherical/153-game period that will aspect 16-minute quarters, which the league promises gives it the “flexibility” to comprehensive the year above as quite a few as 40 weeks.

Shortening the season by 6 rounds whilst vastly opening the timeframe for the time to run realistically implies the AFL is not just getting ready, they’re expecting the season to encounter several league-broad 14-day quarantine shutdowns, which means they are anticipating various players to inevitably deal COVID-19.

That is dumb as shit. That’s deeply fucking silly. That’s irresponsible, unconscionable, and borderline unethical.

There’s no possibility in hell the league should really have even regarded as commencing the year tonight. An administration which is been so doggedly opposed to compromise in the earlier is now bending above backwards to squeeze the match like Participate in Doh mainly because, instantly, we’re confronted with a situation the place selected folk may possibly make a minimal fewer funds.

So with compromised quarters, stop-start out season scheduling, no enthusiasts in the stands, and no pubs to go watch the game titles in, this complete total experiment we’re embarking on – which could have been delayed for a couple of months and probably re-started as regular – now looms as 1 very long pre-period the place the temperature slowly receives shittier and absolutely nothing feels like it really counts.

But then the rapid counterpoint to that is that due to the fact every thing totally sucks ideal now, I want – so badly – to see some 22-year-previous spindly-haired berk from Wonthaggi roost a torp by way of the large sticks from 65 out.

I want to spend at the very least some of these lonely, bodily and mentally draining isolation several hours looking at Jeremy Howe place stud marks on some idiot’s shoulders.

Screaming at the Television set in my residing area at the Essendon midfield’s baffling lack of ability to secure a clearance looks, to me, like a a great deal, considerably healthier use of my time than catching up on the newest 10,000 hellish international updates that have transpired in the very last moment.

So it’s conflicting. I don’t know how to sense about it, realistically. I really do not know what to make of any of it.

Component of me is glad that, from tonight, there is at least some version of normality set to keep on. But a substantially larger section of me knows that it is genuinely fucking stupid that it is.

Sport on, I guess.

