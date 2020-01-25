It took the Colorado man over a week to realize he won a $ 2 million lottery

January 25 (UPI) – A Colorado man held on to a $ 2 million lottery ticket for more than a week before looking back and realizing he had won.

The winner, identified in a Colorado Lottery press release as Paul T. on Friday, bought the ticket earlier this month at a King Soopers supermarket in Littleton.

His ticket matched five numbers in the Colorado Powerball on January 11 – 03, 21, 23, 31 and 59 – but the man from southern Colorado from Pueblo didn’t notice until he got one on the ticket that was in his pocket Second gave look over a week later.

The profit came at a time of financial struggle for his family with medical and study expenses.

“His family underwent three major surgeries last year and finances for Paul were clarified with a child in college,” the discharge said. “But no more! Paul says he will continue to work and go to work five days a week until he retires.”

Even so, Paul said he could choose a sunny beach to call home.

He is not the only one who benefits from the proceeds.

The supermarket where their ticket was purchased is said to receive a $ 3,000 bonus. In addition, 25 cents of every dollar spent goes to the lottery’s revenue partners to fund parks and open spaces.

The Colorado Lottery is dedicated to funding the park and the state’s open spaces. Since 1985, more than $ 3.4 billion has been allocated to parks, trails, open spaces, and recreation projects.