It turns out that the whole controversy surrounding “Peloton Wife” didn’t affect Peloton’s sales

Not surprisingly, the controversy has only helped the company gain greater brand awareness.

peloton

Two months ago, several years ago on the Internet, Peloton Wife was virtually inevitable. For those who managed to escape, “Peloton Wife” apparently refers to the subject of a surprisingly controversial vacation ad by the popular training equipment manufacturer, in which an already fit woman receives the high-quality exercise bike as a gift from her husband and documents fitness progress, apparently – as critics emphasized – under duress from said husband. Peloton Wife had already gained 15 minutes of internet awareness in December and even resumed the role – now as a divorced peloton woman – in a spin-off advertisement for Ryan Reynolds’ aviation gin.

Despite reports that the controversy surrounding the ad has resulted in Peloton stock losing more than $ 942 million of its market value in a single day, the company appears to have weathered the social media firestorm , According to Fortune, Wall Street analysts predict that Peloton’s second-quarter earnings will not reflect any earnings damage from the ad.

“[The ad] did not appear to impact sales trends during the period,” Raymond James’ Justin Patterson told Fortune. Buyers were still happy with the gift and are happy with the product. “

Peloton has been reported to have risen about 20 percent since the decline in late December, and Patterson told Fortune he was optimistic that the company had a “great Christmas season” and even increased its sales estimate for the company’s second fiscal year by 1 Percent to $ 432 million quarter.

If anything, the advertising and subsequent controversy appears to have only helped to raise awareness of Peloton, as searches for the brand are said to have skyrocketed at the end of last year.

Unfortunately, this unintentionally positive reinforcement is likely to only stimulate companies to continue to show increasingly ridiculous advertising tricks in search of internet virality, which means that we can probably expect a commercial in the next holiday season in which Peloton’s wife will do some kind of trendy exercise accident dies and rises as a peloton baby.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Fortune