It was a sad, bad week for the United States

It has been a worrying week for the United States as the dysfunction of its policies has been visible to the world. A cascade of events has highlighted the anger, partiality, and effective collapse of the political process across the country. While the sad spectacle is a case study in domestic chaos, the impact will not be limited to the US borders. Political dysfunction in the United States has a global impact.

The horror parade began on Monday with the “Iowapocalypse”, the collapse of the democratic party in the state of Cornhusker. Iowa is the first official stage of the US presidential campaign, and there has been a long debate about the oversized role the state plays in this process. The winner in Iowa gets a considerable media hype, while everyone else fights for attention and money to stay in the race. Since 1972, the winner of the caucus has won the Democratic Party nomination in 55 percent of the cases. for Republicans it is 43 percent.

This year the caucus collapsed. A new app didn’t work – it’s not clear why – and backup systems (phone calls) were overwhelmed. No results were available until the next day, and even then they dripped in: only 86 percent of the results were available on Wednesday evening, which led to complaints from various candidates. Thursday, the chairman of the National Democratic Committee said “enough is enough” and called for a review of the results. There is no evidence that the result has been tampered with or the vote hacked – though there are reports that Trump supporters have overwhelmed the phone lines to cause chaos – but the Des Moines (and elsewhere) debacle has a selection process for it Identified candidates who are misguided and poorly managed.

In one of the few signs of reluctance in his annual State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump did not repeat his tweet, declaring the Caucuses an “unchecked disaster”. The rest of the speech, however, was a virtual campaign rally that takes full advantage of the partisanship that now dominates Washington’s political discourse.

The spectacle started with what appeared to be a nudge from the President to Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives and President of the House of Representatives, when he ignored her outstretched hand (a handshake request) when he gave her a copy of his speech. Pelosi dropped the flowery rhetoric that has traditionally been associated with the introduction of the President: instead of “recognizing the privilege and honor of introducing you to the President of the United States,” she said, as in the past, only “members of the Congress, the President” More revealing and damned when the speech ended and Trump ate himself in applause, Pelosi deliberately and visibly tore open her copy of the speech. Her contempt could not have been clearer.

The theme of Trump’s third speech on the state of the Union was “The Great American Comeback”. He claimed to have steered the country through “the slaughter” he denounced in his inaugural address, and the nation’s future was now “bright.” The state of our Union is stronger than ever. “

The speech resembled a reality TV show, which was not surprising given Trump’s show business. There were theatrical touches: the unification of a military family, a scholarship for a young woman from a single-parent family. But the game of morals was particularly “Reality TV” -like in its entirety with a sharply divided audience. The GOP members were loud and solemn, while the Democrats were quiet and irritable. Her anger culminated in Pelosi’s tearing of the speech at the end.

As in previous years, speech focused on internal affairs, with little attention being paid to the world outside of the U.S. borders. Trump claimed that he had managed to force China to negotiate a trade agreement. This indicated that the world has not seen the end of the “tariff man” and that further sanctions are in sight. He advocated persuading US allies to contribute more to the Alliance’s burden sharing, and indicated tough negotiations over the conditions of the US presence in allied countries. Japanese negotiators have been warned.

The speech lacked any mention of Trump’s impeachment, a process that was to be concluded on Wednesday with the Senate vote on the President’s acquittal for abuse of power and congressional disability. Trump, the third accused US president, prevailed in virtual party lines: the only Republican who broke the ranks was the former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who had voted for the first article, the abuse of power.

On Thursday, the President ran two winning rounds, the second of which – a speech in the White House – was described as a “fool” and an “angry, raw and vengeful” slogan. In contrast to President Bill Clinton, who replied to the Senate acquittal after his impeachment, saying that he was “deeply sorry for what he did” and “humiliated”, Trump called his opponents “scum” and “evil.” “and declared this” we “went through hell unfairly. “

There is now fear that the acquittal will convince Trump that his power is not controlled and that any act serving his re-election or to promote his goals is permitted. Or, as former US President Richard Nixon once said: “If the President does, it can’t be illegal.”

Democrats have indicated that they will not bow to defeat and will continue to attempt to question Trump and hold him accountable for his behavior. Expect more partisan fighting and increasingly malicious politics.

The world’s leading power is determined by complaints and emotions. Even Pelosi, who, despite her partiality, was polite, said that she felt relieved after tearing up her copy of the state of the Union speech. The resentment will increase on both sides of the aisle as the presidential struggle increases and the ugly spectacle becomes visible to everyone.

It’s hard to overestimate the damage this will do to the United States and its image. While the United States has a vast military and a nuclear arsenal capable of destroying the world many times over, the real source of its power and prestige was that it stood for a set of principles that go beyond one certain administrations went out – in fact, more widespread than even the United States. They were universal and that was the basis of their calling.

It is difficult to make this claim today, especially when the president is so proud of a naked nationalist platform and encourages all other countries to do the same. This week, the US showed that the world leaders’ political process is incompetent, that political considerations are no longer just about naming names, but also about abandoning principles for political purposes. One only wonders what the next week will bring.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director and visiting professor at Tama University’s Center for Rule Making Strategies and senior advisor (non-resident) at the Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions”.