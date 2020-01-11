“It was clearly a war zone”: aviation experts wonder why Flight PS752 was allowed to fly

Loading...

Just hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq with coalition forces, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran, killing all 176 people on board including 57 Canadians.

Questions are now being asked about why the aircraft was allowed to fly in what, according to some aviation security experts, was clearly a conflict zone.

Earlier this week, Canada and the US said they had evidence that the aircraft was hit by a rocket launched by Iran, but Iran initially denied the allegation. Then the Iranian State TV said on Saturday morning local time, referring to a military statement, that the country “accidentally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner because of “human error”.

Andrew Nicholson, CEO of Osprey Flight Solutions, a UK-based organization providing risk management analysis for the aerospace industry, said airlines were not allowed to operate in and out of that area on Wednesday, as Iran had only launched rocket attacks on Iraq for a few hours earlier.

It was inevitable that the Iranian forces would have been very alert in the event that the US launched a counterattack, he said.

Iran’s statement said the army was at the “highest level of readiness” and confused the aircraft with a “hostile target” after turning to a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guard.

“The threat to civil aviation was certainly greater, there is no doubt about it,” Nicholson said. “It is a very serious question to ask the relevant authorities – should they even have been allowed to take off?”

‘Absolutely not’

Mary Schiavo, former Inspector General of the US Department of Transportation, says the answer “absolutely not”.

“It was clearly a war zone and as soon as the war operations started, as soon as the rockets were fired, did we need to pay extra attention to whether we should operate here?” she said.

Iran had launched the rocket attacks in retaliation for the targeted murder of the US by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani a few days earlier in Iraq. Both movements seemed to be at risk of increasing hostilities between the US and Iran.

Schiavo said the plane could not have taken off unless the Iranian air traffic control gave permission. Apart from that, it was entirely in the opinion of the airline and the pilot.

She pointed out that many airlines in the world had avoided the area. Air Canada is the only Canadian airline with flights in the region, but the airline confirmed to CBC News on Wednesday that since mid-last year it has had no flights flying through Iranian airspace.

“Would it have been wiser to just say,” We’re not going to perform operations there for three or four days “?” Schiavo said. “That discussion started a lot with MH17.”

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in July 2014 over the territory of pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people, including one Canadian.

In its report on that crash, the Dutch Safety Board concluded that the aviation parties involved had not sufficiently recognized the risks of the armed conflict in the area. But it also discovered that the current system for assessing the risks associated with flying over conflict areas is “in urgent need of improvement.”

Risk assessment is a challenge

Risk assessment, Nicholson said, remains a challenge for the airline industry.

The most important part of a risk assessment is “a thorough understanding of the situation in which you operate,” he said.

“It is not easy to understand what that threat is. You need a considerable amount of resources and expertise to be able to do that.”

However, there have been significant improvements in risk management since the decline of MH17, he said. For example, the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization has played a leading role in publishing advice to civil aircraft flying over conflict areas, including an extensive risk assessment process, Nicholson said.

OPSGROUP, an organization that offers flight operations intelligence for pilots, launched the free Safe Airspace website to provide guidance after MH17. Founder Mark Zee said in a recent interview with Reuters that the major airlines have the resources to manage their own security departments to handle risk assessment.

“For everyone else – and that’s thousands of operators – I can tell you that many of them have a hard time making a proper risk assessment. I see it in the emails we receive every day.”

Different view

But Philip Baum, a UK-based aviation security expert, said the MH17 disaster is not exactly comparable to what may have happened with Flight PS752.

“I think that was very different because MH17 flew over a conflict zone.”

Flight PS752 had just left an airport, but most crashes where planes were hit by rockets have taken place with planes at cruising heights, he said.

Baum also noted that other airlines at Tehran airport had continued their flights before PS752 left.

He said that if he had made a risk analysis of the area in Iran, he would not necessarily have recommended grounding all flights.

“Yes, you could say it was near a conflict zone. But the problem was Iraq. It wasn’t Iran,” he said.