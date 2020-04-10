“It was hard”: Officer Joginder Sharma turned to cricket remembers the time he was “scared” during COVID-19 cricket

Indian T20I World Cup hero Joginder Sharma, who served as deputy superintendent of police in Haryana district of Hisar on Friday, unveiled his role as a police officer amid a country cover-up in the country over a coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Joginder explained that it must be available 24 hours a day because emergency calls can arrive at any time.

“My day starts around six in the morning. Today, I started at 9 am and now I’m back home [8 pm]. But I need to be ready for emergency calls, so I’m effectively available 24 hours and I can’t say no,” he said .

He further explained his role as a police officer these days: “The area I have to monitor is mostly in the rural belt of Hisar. At this point, it involves guarding various checkpoints and instructing not only truck and bus drivers but also ordinary people about the virus. The basic message is: don’t leave the house unless you have to. If someone is out there for no purpose, we can sanction them with various legal acts. “

He further explained that police allow people to buy supplies. “Of course, if people are looking for home supplies like groceries or there is an emergency medical care, we allow them as long as they maintain social distance, wearing protective equipment like masks and following government-set guidelines.”

Joginder further recalled a time when he had to explain to a group of migrants that no vehicles were available due to the lock. “Personally, I was once scared when some migrant groups were desperate to return home to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, even though there was no way of transportation, because of the national closure. Me and my team had to stop them and explain the situation to them. Eventually, they were moved to makeshift shelter homes. Although we used megaphones, some interactions had to be individual. It was difficult, “he said.

Because of his duties, Joginder does not want to take any chances, so when he completes his duties, he does not return home. “Even though I live in Rohtak, which is only 110km from Hisar, about an hour and a half, I decided not to go home. I do not want to risk it because I am in contact with people all day and I do not want to go home and risk my family.” he said further.

