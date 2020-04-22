‘It was lifetime memorable birthday for me’, Dr Noor Hisham many thanks Malaysians | Malaysia

Associates of the media celebrating Wellness director-typical Datuk Seri Dr Noor Hisham’s 57th birthday immediately after a press convention in Putrajaya April 21,2020. — Image by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Wellness Director-Common Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah will never fail to remember his 57th birthday yesterday when countless numbers of Malaysians despatched him effectively-wishes.

Dr Noor Hisham claimed that birthday will usually be memorable to him, with all the blessings showered on him by Malaysians of all races and ages.

I would like to thank everybody for all the birthday wishes and thoughtful messages . Certainly it was a lifetime memorable birthday for me with loads of blessings. Thank you Malaysians & enable us all continue on to struggle & end covid19 transmission. Keep safe and sound and Remain household. pic.twitter.com/7oIkYypTHk

— Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) April 22, 2020

“I would like to thank everyone for all the birthday wishes and considerate messages. In truth, it was a life time memorable birthday for me with loads of blessings,” he tweeted tonight.

In his regular unassuming way, Dr Noor Hisham stated: “Thank you, Malaysians, and permit us all carry on to struggle & conclusion (the) Covid-19 transmission. Keep secure and remain residence.”

Hundreds of netizens did not miss the likelihood to ship their birthday wishes to Dr Noor Hisham who celebrated his birthday yesterday.

Social web sites like Twitter, Fb and Instagram ended up flooded with congratulatory remarks and prayers for the Director-Basic of Well being, a critical figure in the forefront of the nation’s struggle versus the Covid-19 pandemic.

#HappyBirthdayDGHisham was trending on Twitter. — Bernama