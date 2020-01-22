It was Russia, Germany and now Great Britain! Enough about the exploitation of Africa

Jean Nanga wrote in 2015: “The decolonization of Africa, which began in the 1940s, was essentially a transition to neocolonialism, a mutation of the former colonies, a reconfiguration of the mechanism of domination and exploitation by the former colonial powers and other African capitalists the center.”

This is true since the UK meets African countries

in what was called the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

The summit is the UK’s attempt to maintain a strong trade relationship even if the country leaves the European Union (EU). A significant majority of African countries were present.

Alok Sharma, the UK’s international development minister, said: “Africa’s considerable investment potential is clear as many African countries have outpaced global economic growth in the past few decades.”

Also last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel met dozens of African heads of state and government in Berlin to promote domestic corporate investment as part of the G20 pact with Africa.

Photo: AP

Initiated under the German G20

Presidency, the G20 Pact with Africa (CwA) is to promote private

Investments in Africa, including in the area of ​​infrastructure, are increasing

Attractiveness of private investments through substantial improvements in

Macro, business and finance framework. Have twelve African countries

participated in the initiative: Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia,

Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

Interview with ARD public television

After meeting with the leaders of the above African countries, Merkel said:

“Africa is a continent with more opportunities than risks, but there is still one

a lot to do.”

And she is right!

It is time for Africa to take a stand and fight for its development. It is time for Africa to stop over-reliance on western countries to get help, especially when a 2017 report on resource flows in and around Africa showed that the continent loses more money each year than it does for aid and investment receives. and transfers.

According to Honest Accounts, more than three times the amount that Africa receives for development aid was deducted mainly from multinationals who deliberately misrepresented the value of their imports or exports in order to lower taxes.

Photo: AP

“Along with these illegal ones

Financial flows brain drain, debt service and the cost of climate change –

mainly caused by the West, but by the poorest people in the world

Everyone makes Africa a net believer in the world, ”wrote Eliza Anyangwe in the Guardian.

“These examples speak for the way

in which the global economy,

Trade and information systems are being built up and screwed across African countries: ab

unfair intellectual property laws to do business that force African countries

to open their markets to the rich world’s excess production and destroy the local population

Agriculture and production in the process. However, this should not be considered

Released card for African leaders, ”she added.

In summary, Africa must try to develop beyond aid. It is possible and requires a lot of political will to achieve this.