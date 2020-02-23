[‘it-was-soulful-and-heartfelt’-locals-respond-to-closure-of-mau-mau-bar-soon-after-16-years]

We will use your e mail address only for sending you newsletters. Please see ourPrivateness Detectfor specifics of your data defense rights Invalid E mail

Well-known dwell tunes venue Mau Mau Bar has closed this month after 16 a long time operating in the Notting Hill place.

Mau Mau Bar, which was regarded as ‘one of the previous aged university bastions of Notting Hill’, said a new bar will open up in Spring 2020 beneath new management.

The Portobello Road venue was well known for its weekly Thursday night jazz residency, Jazz Re:freshed, which has also ended as a result of the closure.

In a put up addressing the news, Jazz Re:freshed stated: “We ended up expecting to be a component of the new set up, having said that, particular critical elements have prevented that from going on.”

Locals have responded in surprise and shock at the closure of the bar which was celebrated by several as a location that championed regional expertise.

‘There was usually a great neighborhood spirit’

Tommy Kennedy, who promoted rock and roll gigs at the venue all through its 16 a long time, explained Mau Mau Bar was significantly loved by the neighborhood and its presence will be missed.

“I saw numerous excellent demonstrates there, it normally a terrific neighborhood spirit, everyone realized everybody,” he reported, “All the nearby bands played there. 1 night they introduced in Paul Weller to play – it was a phenomenal evening.”

“It was like an episode of cheers just about every time you went in there. It felt like just one of the past old university bastions of Notting Hill – a spot to combine freely and have pleasurable with your friends in a heat and welcoming setting.”

The bar is rumoured to be turned into a DJ club adhering to new management. Mau Mau Bar did not respond to request for comment.

‘It was a milestone of the community’

Stevie Thomas, 34, initially went to Mau Mau Bar in 2008 and attributed his best memories of it to savoring the speakers blaring outdoors throughout Notting Hill Carnival.

“The dwell reveals were soulful and heartfelt,” he stated, “It was infamous for bringing local expertise to the forefront and the margaritas were wonderful.

“It was a watering gap for a great imaginative community. It can be not just a are living new music location, it is a section of the character of the area.”





Quite a few locals have argued that the closure is a indicator of the ever more rising gentrification in the spot, as much more neighborhood landmarks are replaced with ‘posh’ choices.

Stevie claimed: “It really is a indicator of the instances. 10 many years ago, there employed to be a robust handful of late-night time spots in the area owned by good and impartial folks. But soaring small business prices, hire and so on – it’s a large amount for an operator to deal with.”

‘I’d been browsing the bar for virtually 10 years’

Robin Medford, a Kensington neighborhood, was also shocked and disheartened to find out about the Mau Mau Bar. He explained the venue as a great place to get pals who ended up new to the region.

He stated: “It was the position to go following a Saturday afternoon journey as a result of the sector [Portobello Road Market]. I’d go with close friends, we’d share cocktails and always fulfill with many others I’d recognised who lived regionally.

“I have noticed quite a few other shops and cafés suffer like this and taken more than by other companies. Quite a few in the born and bred regional community are slowly but surely working out of local areas to stop by.”