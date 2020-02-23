[‘it-was-soulful-and-heartfelt’-notting-hill-locals-answer-to-closure-of-mau-mau-bar-after-sixteen-several-years]

We will use your e mail handle only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivateness Observefor aspects of your information protection rights Invalid E-mail

Preferred reside music venue Mau Mau Bar has shut this thirty day period immediately after 16 several years functioning in the Notting Hill location.

Mau Mau Bar, which was regarded as ‘o ne of the final previous college bastions of Notting Hill’, explained a new bar will open in Spring 2020 less than new management.

The Portobello Highway venue was renowned for its weekly Thursday evening jazz residency, Jazz Re:freshed, which has also ended as a result of the closure.

In a write-up addressing the information, Jazz Re:freshed reported: “We had been expecting to be a part of the new established up, on the other hand, specific crucial factors have prevented that from going on.”

Locals have responded in surprise and shock at the closure of the bar which was celebrated by quite a few as a venue that championed nearby talent.

‘There was often a good community spirit’

Tommy Kennedy, who promoted rock and roll gigs at the location during its 16 a long time, mentioned Mau Mau Bar was considerably cherished by the neighborhood and its presence will be skipped.

“I noticed lots of excellent exhibits there, it often a great neighborhood spirit, every person knew everyone,” he stated, “All the nearby bands played there. 1 evening they brought in Paul Weller to enjoy – it was a phenomenal evening.”

“It was like an episode of cheers just about every time you went in there. It felt like one particular of the final aged faculty bastions of Notting Hill – a position to blend freely and have exciting with your buddies in a warm and welcoming setting.”

The bar is rumoured to be turned into a DJ club adhering to new administration. Mau Mau Bar did not respond to request for remark.

‘It was a milestone of the community’

Stevie Thomas, 34, to start with went to Mau Mau Bar in 2008 and attributed his very best reminiscences of it to making the most of the speakers blaring outside the house through Notting Hill Carnival.

” The stay demonstrates were being soulful and heartfelt,” he said, “It was infamous for bringing community talent to the forefront and the margaritas have been amazing.

” It was a watering gap for a very good innovative neighborhood. It can be not just a reside tunes venue, it is a portion of the character of the spot.”





Quite a few locals have argued that the closure is a signal of the more and more increasing gentrification in the area, as a lot more group landmarks are changed with ‘posh’ alternatives.

Stevie claimed: ” It truly is a indicator of the occasions. 10 decades ago, there utilized to be a strong handful of late-evening spots in the place owned by fantastic and independent folks. But soaring enterprise fees, hire and so forth – it is really a whole lot for an operator to tackle.”

‘I’d been traveling to the bar for practically 10 years’

Robin Medford, a Kensington local, was also shocked and disheartened to study about the Mau Mau Bar. He described the venue as a terrific put to acquire pals who were being new to the area.

He claimed: “It was the put to go right after a Saturday afternoon journey by way of the sector [Portobello Road Market]. I would go with pals, we might share cocktails and normally meet up with with other folks I’d known who lived domestically.

“I’ve noticed quite a few other shops and cafés experience like this and taken in excess of by other corporations. Several in the born and bred regional group are little by little jogging out of community places to pay a visit to.”