“It was the best punch of my life”: When Grim Suss, the captain of Liverpool, became the bloodthirsty enemy of Bucharest

The most famous score in Liverpool’s history was scored by Grim Soos on April 11, 1984. The match ended with the referee and the coupe. Almost no one has seen it, at least not at all. “I heard that,” Alan Kennedy said. “A thief, I just saw a red darkness and heard a thunderstorm.”

The act of violence against Captain Lika Moviela, Dynamo Bucharest, provoked a series of events that turned the villain into a hero. “It was a classic spirit,” said Steve Nicole.

The former Liverpool captain happily remembers the incident. “It was the best punk I ever delivered in my life,” Suez said.

The first match of the semi-finals of the European Cup against the Romanian champions was difficult before this event. Dynamo was fast, skillful and uneven. In the 25th minute, Sammy Lee gave the hosts a 1-0 lead, but they drew again in the 20th minute. When a Liverpool attack was eliminated, Dynamo pushed forward after a clearing. On the left, at the edge of the area, was Movila. His jaw was broken. During the Cold War, the sausage had become nuclear.

The kind side has been awkward. “Mowila was the worst,” Switzerland said. He kicked everything that moved and grabbed me three times with his fists. I had enough. “

Everyone knew what was being produced. “Movila has been warned,” said Kenny Dalglish. Grimm told her that if she took off her shirt again, she would take it. He did it. “

Kennedy triumphed in memory. “He’s turned into a Swiss, and that’s probably getting worse,” he said. “How can I not see it, I never know.”

When the official stopped the game, a man named his teammate Champagne Charlie was 40 meters away with his hands on his hips. The Swiss pointed to his wrist and told the referee to stop his watch, indicating that the injured party was playing and wasting time.

“I’m not saying it’s very naughty, but a little … well, a little … let’s just say that Movila wasn’t happy,” Kennedy said.

Soos shoots in the first game at Anfield

None of Dinamo’s parties were happy. When the game ended when Liverpool showed up, Mowilla was waiting on the sidelines to point to his striker. “He was covered in ice with a towel around his head and face, standing at the mouth of the tunnel,” Switzerland said. “There were two big ice sheets on one side of them. They looked like the police. They hit me.”

In the authoritarian government of Nicolae Ceausescu, the secret police accompanied the teams on trips abroad. Souness was not intimidating, though. “It was all a bit of a laugh,” he said. “Well,” he said, “not for her.”

The return leg was two weeks away. Will everything behind the Iron Curtain be so funny?

Few Westerners went to the Eastern Bloc during the Cold War. Life was very different. “Bucharest and the surrounding land were very gray and full of gray,” Kennedy said. “A large number of soldiers were standing next to each other, uniformly. You were never fully welcomed.”

At the airport, a crowd formed an angry reception committee. “People were shouting at us,” Nicole said. “It took us a while to realize that everything was about sus. Everyone was waiting for Charlie,” he said.

When the coin fell and the players realized that their captain was the face of hatred, the national team knew exactly how to act. “Everything was about him when we were assigned,” Nicole continued. “We hired a trainer and aimed at him. He directed the thugs to where they were sitting so they could ring on the window. We all laughed at him and pointed. It’s going on for the whole trip,” he said. Found. “

Sousse took it, even if he tried to divert some of the abuse. “They stabbed the coach,” he said. “I was sitting there and all of a sudden this cramp came to the window and his face was on my surface. He must have raised him about seven feet tall. He was a giant. He was doing things like moving his eyes,” he said. It brings out. “

The Liverpool captain knew exactly what to do. “I looked around and pointed to Alan Kennedy,” he said. She had mustache hair and curly hair, and she was my size. If you didn’t know, he could easily have mistaken me. “This is the soul,” I told the giant, shaking my head and leading him to Allen. “Not me, he.”

The prey was relentless. “When we go downstairs to the hotel, people will be waiting for us and we will all be pointing to Charlie,” Nicole said. “Here he is, here he is!” “We loved it.”

It continued until the start of the movement. “We were warming up on the pitch and every time the ball was passed to him, the crowd got angry,” Nicole continued. “Stay with each of us, be quiet. Transfer to him, madness. We were warming up to about 5 balls, and whenever he got rid of one of his balls, we hit the other. Five balls to “They turned to him and became a psychic population. He stood by them and threw them all away, doing everything to prevent them from going wild. We all laughed and tried to make it worse.”

“Sure, Sue isn’t fooled,” Kennedy said. He loved it. I like that. “

There were 60,000 people in the stadium, and the hatred for sus was clear. Maintaining a 1-0 lead in rainy, windy and hostile conditions seemed a big demand for Liverpool. Dynamo players have made it clear what to expect before the kick-off. “Their captain played in Anfield against the front,” Sues said. She was similar in shape and size to me and had curly hair. He was on the offensive during the throwing of the coin and then fell into the middle of the line. He pointed to himself and then to me as if to say, “Now it’s between us.”

The attack began. “They had a couple of pop players,” Kennedy said. “But he got a couple back from them. He did well when he needed the bit and the pieces of the ball. It was so intense that every time the ball got hot, their whole team came out to catch him.” “But he was just so good to them. They can’t close him.”

Dalglish looked at him in horror. “He rode whatever they threw at him,” he said. “Fewer men gathered.”

The rest of the team enjoyed their entertainment before the game at the expense of the captain, but now they are together. “He understood the pressure and confronted it,” Kennedy said. “He needed his teammates. We made sure he always had an option, so he never got caught,” he said.

Dinamo was established on Souness, but after 12 minutes of good play, he easily watched himself. He showed the Romanians the opposite side of the game. Scotland was a good pass for the ball, and this time he made a diagonal and delicate attempt at a Yan Rush path in the area. Wilson buried the chance and Dynamo’s hopes with it. The tie is completely finished. The only question was whether Souness would emerge from a new attack on a piece.

Dynamo withdrew half an hour before half time but never came close. With six minutes left, Rush made it 2-1, but the home side had high hopes. They just wanted to punish their opponents. “Some of the confrontations were terrible,” Kennedy said. “The man pulled me out near the touch line and I was about 10 meters away when I landed. I thought, ‘I don’t want to get caught up in this again.’ We were all under pressure,” he said.

In the final whistle, the captain’s sock was shattered but the victory was untouched. Romanian soldiers and police fired at the midfielder, but he did not care. Dynamo could not take revenge on Soos.

“They never wanted to arrest him,” Kennedy said. “He was very smart for them.”

In the locker room, even the most boring Joe Fagan was excited. The first 63-year-old coach praised his team and saw it all in his 24-year career at Anfield. Now he called for silence. The players knew what was going to happen. “You ***** beauties,” he shouted.

Liverpool advanced to the quarter-finals of the European Cup. The Swiss have once again proved their worth and will be in the final again. “He was the greatest captain,” Nicole said. “If they wanted to play, we would play,” he always said. If they want to fight … “he would not lose any fight.”

